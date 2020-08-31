Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Market Segmentation, Growth, Competitive Landscape and Forecast Analysis 2020-2026 : SGL Group, SABIC, PPG Fiber Glass Inc, Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd

The Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types, and end industries. This Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Celanese Corporation, PolyOne Corporation, Solvay S.A, PlastiComp Inc, RTP Company, Lanxess AG, Asahi Kasei, SGL Group, SABIC, PPG Fiber Glass Inc, Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd, Technocompound GmbH, Quadrant AG, Kingfa, Daicel Polymer Limited, Dieffenbacher

Polypropylene

Polyamide

Polybutylene Terephthalate

Other

Automotive

Aerospace

Electronics

Building & Construction

Sporting Equipment

Other (Furniture, Marine, etc.)

Substantial growth of automotive sector has surged demand for these products which may fortify long fiber thermoplastics market size. These products are utilized in manufacturing of automotive components like car seats, dashboards and doors owing to its frivolous and robust mechanical stability. Global auto parts manufacturing market may surpass USD 465 billion by 2025. LFT are also utilized in manufacturing of electrical equipment’s as it upholds high thermal resistance which formulates it as virtuous insulator, thereby fostering industry growth.

Obese and deskbound lifestyle has increased medical ailments among individuals which has shifted public focus on cycling and sports activities. Global bicycle market is anticipated to surpass USD 80 billion by 2025. These factors have led to increase in sales of bicycles which may stimulate the market size owing to its perfunctory, durability and toughness. Reinforced LFT is utilized in production of golf shaft, badminton racquets and chess boards, which may fuel product demand in projected timeline

North America, Global, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America

The research on the Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) market on the basis of end-user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2026. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

Chapter 1 To describe Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2 To analyze the top manufacturers of Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) with sales, revenue, and price of Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT), in 2019 and 2020;

Chapter 3 To display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2019 and 2020;

Chapter 4 To show the Global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT), for each region, from 2015 to 2020;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 To analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11 To show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020;

Chapter 12 Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2026;

Chapters 13, 14 and 15 To describe Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) channel, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

