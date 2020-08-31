Blockchain Technology Media, Advertising & Entertainment Market : Industry analysis and forecast (2019-2026) by Provider, Application, Enterprise Size and Region.

Blockchain Technology Media, Advertising & Entertainment Market is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Global entertainment and media industry, currently worth at the US $2 trillion are being transformed substantially by the digital technologies in the areas of content production and distribution. Blockchain technology being one of these prominent technologies has the potential to overhaul the market framework and resolve many impending challenges by connecting various stakeholders e.g. authors, musicians, videographers directly with consumers in a way enhancing the efficiency tremendously.

The key driving forces like rising demand for eliminating intermediaries between content creators and end-users, increasing instances of data piracy in the media, entertainment, and advertising verticals, and the growing need for secure and faster transactions are fuelling the adoption and usage of Blockchain Technology Media, Advertising & Entertainment Market industry.

The opportunity goes beyond simply enforcing payment for content. The technology could also help in identifying and managing digital rights more effectively and be monitoring that appropriate compensation is paid to the right artists and content owner. In an entertainment industry which is generally insensitive towards the rightful remuneration of artists and technicians, blockchain technology could certainly bring a sigh of relief.

The Blockchain Technology Media, Advertising & Entertainment Market can be segmented into Provider, Application, Enterprise Size, and Regions. By providers, the application providers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Application providers help media vendors to reduce the costs associated with contractual agreements and distribution of profits, eliminate intermediaries, and decrease manual processes.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The blockchain technology provides real-time payments against assets with an immutable state and digital identity, thereby resulting in 40–80% reduction in transaction costs, thus making payment application the leading segment amongst others. This technology eliminates the need for intermediaries and subsequently reduces the administrative costs and time for the providers and payers.

In the case of enterprises, increasing demand for the integration of blockchain technology-powered solutions in media, entertainment, and advertising verticals is expected to propel the Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) segment in the market.

North America region, owing to increased investments in blockchain technology and prevalence of key players in the region is expected to have the largest market size in blockchain media, entertainment, and advertising market, while APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period – rapidly developing economies and growing appetite for the entertainment being the apparent reasons.

Major players in the Blockchain Technology Media, Advertising & Entertainment Market are IBM (US), Microsoft (US), SAP (Germany), Accenture (Ireland), AWS (US), Oracle (US), Digital Currency Group (US), Guardtime (Estonia) and Brainboy (Germany). Production capacity expansion, brand portfolio expansion, mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by these industry players.

Recently, Mediaocean, the foundational software provider of the advertising world, and IBM iX, one of the world’s largest digital agencies and global business design partners announced the launch of a blockchain consortium for the digital media supply chain. It will bring together some of the world’s largest advertisers, agencies and publishers, including Kellogg, Kimberly-Clark, Pfizer, Unilever, and IBM Watson Advertising. The solution aims to provide transparency and build trust and accountability in the advertising ecosystem.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis Blockchain Technology Media, Advertising & Entertainment Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Blockchain Technology Media, Advertising & Entertainment Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Blockchain Technology Media, Advertising & Entertainment Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key player by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Blockchain Technology Media, Advertising & Entertainment Market make the report investor’s guide.

scope

Blockchain Technology Media, Advertising & Entertainment Market , By Providers

• Application

• Middleware

• Infrastructure

Blockchain Technology Media, Advertising & Entertainment Market , By Application

• Licensing & Rights Management

• Digital Advertising

• Smart Contracts

• Content Security

• Online Gaming

• Payments

Blockchain Technology Media, Advertising & Entertainment Market , By Enterprise Size

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

• Large Enterprises

Blockchain Technology Media, Advertising & Entertainment Market , By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific (APAC)

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• Latin America

Blockchain Technology Media, Advertising & Entertainment Market , Key Players:

• IBM

• Microsoft

• SAP

• Accenture

• AWS

• Oracle

• Digital Currency Group

• Bitfury Group

• Factom

• Guardtime

• BRAINBOY

• ARK

• Auxesis

• Synereo

• NYIAX

• MetaX

• BTL

• Voise

• UJo

• BigchainDb

• Bloq

• Clearcoin

• iProdoos

• Current

• Decent

Maximize market research, a global market research firm with a dedicated team of specialists and data has carried out extensive research about the blockchain media, advertisement, and entertainment market. The report encompasses the market by different segments and region, providing an in-depth analysis of the overall industry ecosystem, useful for taking an informed strategic decision by the key stakeholders in the industry. Importantly, the report delivers forecasts and share of the market, further giving an insight into the market dynamics, and future opportunities that might exist in the blockchain media, advertisement and entertainment market. The driving forces, as well as considerable restraints, have been explained in depth. In addition to this, competitive landscape describing the strategic growth of the competitors have been taken into consideration for enhancing market know-how of our clients and at the same time explain blockchain media, advertisement, and entertainment market positioning of competitors.

