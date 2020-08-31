Global Functional Apparel Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Type, Fabric, and Finishing

Global Functional Apparel Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

Functional apparel is designed to perform specific functions along with diverse consumer requirements. These requirements may be ensuring protection against heat & water while engaging in some sporting activities. These apparels have gained popularity in current times, thanks to the comfort they offer.

The global functional apparel market is expected to show substantial growth in the estimated year, on account of the rising contribution in fitness & sports activities because of increased health awareness of the global population. These apparels help sportspersons to stay dry by absorbing their sweat. Also, rising disposable income and varying lifestyles with increasing urbanization are contributing to the global functional apparel market considerably. On the other hand, the high costs of these apparel due to their lightweights, high durability & duplicity of apparel may restrain the growth of the functional apparel market during the forecast period.

According to the finishing segment, the global functional apparel market contains stain-resistant, water-resistant, anti-microbial, wicking, and others. Among these water-resistant finishing is expected to show noticeable market growth in the years ahead, on account of its increasing application in sportswear clothing. Also, anti-microbial finishing is expected to show healthy growth, because of an increase in skin allergies & fungal infections.

Region-wise, the North America region is expected to register a significant growth of the market for functional apparel, thanks to increasing demand for quality sports apparel. Moreover, the growing disposable income of people and the willingness to pay more for designer apparel are some major factors expected to drive the growth of the functional apparel market in the region.

Furthermore, the functional apparel market in the Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth, due to increasing awareness towards a vigorous lifestyle. Also, the increasing rate of contribution of the young population in numerous sports like marathons, swimming, trekking, etc. are driving demand for sportswear which in turn expected to help the growth of the regional functional apparel market.

As well, a strong presence of manufacturing base, obtainability of raw material, and labor at lower cost are expected to create worthwhile opportunities for the growth of the functional apparel market in the region.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Functional Apparel Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Functional Apparel Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Functional Apparel Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Functional Apparel Market make the report investor’s guide.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of Global Functional Apparel Market

Global Functional Apparel Market, By Type

• Sportswear

• Outdoor Clothing

• Innerwear

o Athletic

o Non-Athletic

• Footwear

o Athletic

o Non-Athletic

• Socks

o Athletic

o Non-Athletic

• Swimwear

o Athletic

o Non-Athletic

Global Functional Apparel Market, By Fabric

• Conventional Fabric

o Polypropylene

o Cotton

o Bamboo

o Wool

o Polyester

• Specialty Fabric

o Neoprene

o Spandex

• Others

Global Functional Apparel Market, By Finishing

• Water Resistant

• Anti-microbial

• Wicking

• Stain Resistant

• Others

Global Early Warning Radar Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Early Warning Radar Market

• Asics Corporation

• Nike

• Calvin Klein

• Adidas

• Jockey International

• Russell Brands

• Under Armour

• MIZUNO Corporation

• Umbro

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Functional Apparel Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Functional Apparel Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Functional Apparel Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Functional Apparel Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Functional Apparel Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Functional Apparel Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Functional Apparel Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Functional Apparel by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Functional Apparel Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Functional Apparel Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Functional Apparel Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

