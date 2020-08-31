Global Body Area Network Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Technology, Device, End-use Industry, Components, and Region

Global Body Area Network Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

Body area network technologies are used for remote patient monitoring, such as blood pressure monitoring, glucose level monitoring, and monitoring of diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and other chronic diseases. This, in turn, is projected to supplement the demand for the body area network technology in the global healthcare industry in the forecast period.

The use of the body area network technology helps in reducing the cost of medical applications and enables healthcare service providers to monitor objects remotely. The increasing need for real-time data monitoring of patients’ health from a remote location is estimated to boost the global body area network market throughout the forecast period.

On the other hand, the body area network market faces some challenges, such as lack of infrastructure, noise-interference issues, and strict rules and regulations, among others.

According to the device, the global body area network market has been bifurcated into wearable devices and implantable devices. Wearable devices are commonly used in body area network applications.

Furthermore, the rising demand for wearable healthcare monitoring devices is estimated to boost the body area network market growth throughout the forecast period.

Geographically, North America is expected to hold a prominent market share in the global body area network market throughout the forecast period, because of the early penetration of body area networks in this region. South America and MEA hold minor market shares each. However, these regions are estimated to provide growth opportunities to the body area network market during the forecast period.

Then again, emerging countries in the Asia Pacific that are undergoing modernization and adopting new technology-advanced medical devices are also witnessing an increase in the demand for body area networks. This, in order, is driving the global body area network market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global body area network market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global body area network market.

Scope of the Global Body Area Network Market

Global Body Area Network Market, By Technology

• Bluetooth

• Wi-Fi

• ZigBee

• Others

Global Body Area Network Market, By Device

• Wearable Devices

• Implantable Devices

Global Body Area Network Market, By End-use Industry

• Healthcare

• Sports

• Others

Global Body Area Network Market, By Components

• Displays

• Application Processors & Memory Modules, and Pulse Generators

• Electromechanicals

• Communication & Interface Components

• Power Management Units

• Sensors

• Others

Global Body Area Network Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Body Area Network Market

• Abbott Laboratories

• Bluetooth SIG

• Ericsson AB

• Fujitsu Limited

• General Electric Company (GE)

• IBM Corporation

• Intel Corporation

• Telefonica SA

• Renesas Electronics Corporation

• ST Microelectronics

