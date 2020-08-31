Global Waterproofing Membranes Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Raw Material Type, Type, Application, and Region

Global Waterproofing Membranes Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 44.29 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.



Global Waterproofing Membranes MarketThe report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Waterproofing membrane market offers various benefits like cost-effectiveness, high durability, energy efficiency, and heat resistance. These profits are driving their request for applications like roofing and building structures. The booming construction industry in China and other emerging countries are also working in favour of the market. The fast increasing population in developing countries is leading to growth in residential construction projects. Furthermore, the soaring global request for waterproofing in the mining sector is stoking the development of the market.

Fluctuations in the supply of raw materials along with their prices is expected to hamper the growth of the waterproofing membranes market during 2017 to 2026. Furthermore, fluctuating raw material prices are expected to increase the overall production cost which is creating a negative impact on market growth.

On the basis of the application segment, Roofing & walls are the largest application segment for waterproofing membranes across the world. Growing end-user industries in emerging nations, like China and India, and energy efficiency are some of the drivers for the global waterproofing membranes market. The prime driver for waterproofing membranes consumption comes from the growing request in developing countries, coupled with the increasing preference for synthetic global waterproofing membranes market products in roofing applications.

Based on Raw Material Type, thermoplastic olefin (TPO) is the fastest-growing segment of the market. TPO has garnered industry-wide acceptance because of its performance and installation advantages at an economical price. Some other benefits of TPO include its recyclability, durability, flexibility, less labor requirement, low installation cost and exceptional heat resistant properties suitable for energy-efficient roofing systems.

Among the regions, The APAC is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. China is the crucial consumer of global waterproofing membranes market in APAC. Growing roofing and waste & water management application segments are driving the request for global waterproofing membranes in the region. These segments are mainly driven by the growing urban population in the region. Product launch, Merger & acquisition, and expansion in different industries have made the region a potential development market for the global waterproofing membranes market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the global Waterproofing Membranes market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global Waterproofing Membranes market.

Scope of Global Waterproofing Membranes Market:

Global Waterproofing Membranes Market, By Raw Material Type:

• Modified Bitumen

• PVC

• EPDM

• TPO

• HDPE

• LDPE

• Others

Global Waterproofing Membranes Market, By Type:

• Liquid Applied Membranes

• Sheet Based Membranes

Global Waterproofing Membranes Market, By Application:

• Roofing & Walls

• Building Structures

• Waste & Water Management

• Mining Application

• Tunnel Liners

• Bridges & Highways

• Others

Global Waterproofing Membranes Market, By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operated in Market Include:

• Carlisle Companies Inc.

• Firestone Building Products Company LLC.

• Soprema Group

• Sika AG

• The DOW Chemical Company

• GAF Materials Corporation

• Johns Manville

• Renolit SE

• Fosroc International Limited

• Solmax International Inc.

• Chryso S.A.S

• Copernit S.P.A.

• Derbigum

• Flex Roofing Systems

• GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

• GSE Environmental

• IKO Industries Ltd

• Isomat S.A

• Juta A.S

• Laticrete International, Inc.

• Mapei International

• Noble Company

• Paul Bauder GmbH & Co. Kg

• Paul Porcelanosa Group

• Schluter System Ltd

