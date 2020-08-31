Global Tea Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) By Product Type, By Distribution Channel Type and By Region

Global Tea Market was valued US$13.26 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast.

Tea is the most famous and frequently consumed in globally. Growing in consumption of tea, growth in serving tea in the restaurant, availability of flavored tea beverages, this are the factors which drives the growth of tea market. Phytochemicals, antioxidants, and flavonoids are present in the tea, which helps to maintain the healthy functioning of the human body these health benefits fuel the growth to the tea market. Caffeine present in the tea causes difficulty in sleeping, nervousness, irregular heart rate, diarrhea, and others, this hampers the growth of the tea market. Green tea is gaining popularity due to its weight loss advantage.

Global Tea Market is segmented by type, by packaging, by distribution channel, by application, and by region. Based on the type, tea market is segmented into green tea, black tea, oolong tea, fruit/herbal tea, and others. Supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, online stores, and others are distribution channel segments of tea segment. Regionally, tea market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Latin America.

In terms of product segment, Black tea holds the XX% market share of tea market, in 2018. Black tea consumption is beneficial for cancer prevention, healthy bones, low risk of diabetes, stress relief and better immune system thereby driving market growth. Green tea is the healthiest beverage and hence is gaining popularity in the tea market. Green tea is loaded with antioxidants and nutrients which improves brain function, fat loss, a lower risk of cancer and many other impressive benefits.

Based on Distribution Channel segment, supermarket holds the XX% market share of tea market, in 2018. A supermarket is the most prominent distribution channel for food product selling. Supermarket shopping is easier to deal with, brand awareness of your product with possible nationwide coverage. Supermarkets have a lot of experience in selling different products and offer you advice and guidance that will help increase your sales.

The Asia Pacific is prominent leading region in the tea market. A culture of offering tea as a welcome drink at home is the main factor driving the tea market growth in the region. North America followed the Asia Pacific. A shift of consumers from carbonated soft drinks to tea, increase in premium tea shops & food services in developed countries such as the U.S., is expected to fuel the tea market in the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Tea Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Tea Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Tea Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Tea Market make the report investor’s guide.

The scope of the Global Tea Market

Global Tea Market by Product Type:

• Green Tea

• Black Tea

• Oolong Tea

• Fruit/Herbal Tea

• Others

Global Tea Market by Distribution Channel Type Type:

• Supermarkets

• Hypermarket

• Convenient Stores

• Specialty Stores

• Online or E-Commerce

Global Tea Market by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Player Analysed in Global Tea Market:

• Tata Global Beverages

• Unilever

• Associated British Foods Plc.

• TAETEA

• Nestl

• Barry’s Tea

• Apeejay Surrendra Group

• Bettys & Taylors Group Ltd.

• McLeod Russel

• ITO EN Inc

• Mighty Leaf Tea Company

• Numi Organic Tea

• The Republic of Tea

• Tazo Tea Company

• Teavana

• Celestial Seasonings

• Fukujuen

• Harney and Sons

• Kazi Tea

• M. M. Ispahani Limited

• DavidsTea

• Tim Hortons

• Godrej Group

• Hsin International Group

• The Coca-Cola Company

• PepsiCo Inc.

• Suntory Holdings Ltd.

• Sapporo Beverage Co., Ltd.

• Nestle S.A.

• Starbucks Corporation

• Arizona Beverage Company

• Asahi Group Holdings

• Unilever NV.

• Danone SA

• Uni-President Enterprises

• Hangzhou Wahaha International Group Co. Ltd.

• Monster Beverage Corporation

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Tea Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Tea Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Tea Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Tea Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Tea Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Tea Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Tea Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Tea by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Tea Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Tea Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Tea Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

