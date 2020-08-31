Global Mask Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Product, Distribution Channel and Region

Global Mask Market was US$ XX.XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow at CAGR XX.XX% in forecast period. Increasing demand due to high spread of COVID 19 (Corona Virus) in 2020 and rising air pollution drives the market growth .

Global Mask Market Overview:

The attack of COVID 19 in the February & March 2020 across the globe has created an exponential rise in the demand of masks. The governments in China, Italy, India and several other countries in Asia Pacific, Europe and North America have undertaken a number of measures to curb COVID 19 (Corona Virus) issues by using mask. The upsurge demand across the globe has put pressure as well as opportunity on the manufacturers to produce mask in more quantity and introduce newer products in the market in order to provide a variety of options to customers. To avoid the large spread of Corona virus made everyone to wear mask compulsorily as it resist the transfer of germs of corona. This has brought the market from XX.XX Mn in end of 2019 to XX.XX Mn in the start of 2020, this is the huge upsurge in sale due to the corona virus.

For the purpose of safety and well-being of patrons, the government poses stringent regulations on various industrial sectors for all employees and workers in offices, factories and construction areas. In addition, the initial months of 2020 has emerged as very crucial time for the world due to speedily spreading COVID 19 (Corona Virus) but this has created the exponential demand in the mask and extraordinary growth in the mask market. The growing trend of buying through online portals such as Amazon, Alibaba, Snapdeal and several others websites will generate revenue at large. At the same time, disturbing rise in pollution levels across the globe has led to demand for air filtering products for personal and occupational purposes. Growing incidences of respiratory diseases such as asthma, COPD, bronchitis, lung cancer and corona virus has supplemented the mask demand.

Masks are designed to ensure effective protection from pollutants in the air, for which, users are required to wear a well-fitted mask of proper size, which covers the nose, mouth and chin without parting any gaps. Masks that are irregular in shape, cause leakages or have used enough that their filtering capacity can prove to be ineffective. Besides, speedily growing urbanization as well as industrialization rates in developing economies such as China and India poses an alarming threat to pollution levels, which will create huge opportunity for the growth of the market in forecast period (2020-2027).

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Mask Market Segmentation Analysis:

Segmentation Analysis by Product:

Disposable masks are cost effective as these are manufactured from low-cost feasible materials, which consist of multiple layers of non-woven fabric material. These layers provide liquid resistance and help in avoiding perspiration, saliva and facial hair in interfering with the mask. The other layers are made from non-woven, melt blown and liquid resistant polypropylene. It helps in creating an obstruction and protects person against bacteria, body fluids, and particulate contaminants. With the several benefits of disposable mask, it captured the largest product segment, accounting for more than 50% of the market in 2019. Disposable mask are expected to grow with highest CAGR of XX.XX% during forecast period.

Reusable masks are designed for long-term usage and are available at higher prices compared to disposable variants. Manufacturers in this industry are continuously striving for product innovation in the category and provide more customer convenience. Some manufacturers have introduced reusable masks have with a high quality polyester non-woven cloth filter. These products offers high pollution filtration rate and provides safety from airborne viruses, PM2.5, and various particles which may cause dangerous dieses. It is known to help prevent bronchitis, asthma, respiratory problems and allergies, by maintaining physical health.

Segmentation Analysis by Distribution Channel:

The offline channel segment held the largest share of more than 55% in 2019. Extensive and easily product availability at retail shops, supermarkets, hypermarkets and specialty stores has boost this segment. One can make informed choices based on size, fit and material information given on the packaging are some of the criteria that consumers can decide at offline stores and make instant purchases as per their requirement.

Online channel of distribution is expected to grow a CAGR of XX.XX% from 2019 to 2027 owing to high adoption of online media as a medium to sell and purchase a wide variety of products. Rising tendency of consumers to purchase original and branded products directly from company websites has offered lucrative opportunities and driving the market towards growth.

Objective of the Report:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Mask Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Mask Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Mask Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Mask Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Mask Market Report:

Global Mask Market, By Product

• Disposable

• Reusable

Global Mask Market, By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online

Global Mask Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Mask Market

• 3M

• Honeywell International Inc.

• KCWW

• Totobobo Pte. Ltd.

• MSA

• RESPRO

• NIRVANA BEING

• Ohlone Press LLC

• idMASK Co., Ltd

• Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

