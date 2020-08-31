Global Broadcast and Media Technology Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Component, Solution, Hosting Model, End-user and Region.

Global Broadcast and Media Technology Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.



An introduction to the innovative technology is rapidly transforming the broadcast and media sectors. An increase in adoption multi-platform content delivery and developments in digital video broadcasting (DVB) like DVB are increasing the demand for broadcast and media technology. Additionally, an introduction of high-quality video content technology like ultra-high definition (UHD), 4k, 8k, and 32k resolution is increasing the acceptance of inventive broadcast and media technology.

With the development of technology, consumer’s needs and expectations are continued to grow. Broadcasting has experienced a transformation with the satellite, cable, and on-demand consumer viewing habits. Currently, the mobile is widely preferred device to transform the face of broadcast and media.

Government across the different nations have different content and broadcasting rules. Most countries have a permit system or licensing for video streaming. For instance, in Europe, the advertisement of prescription drugs in real-time events is banned. On the other side, it can be promoted in the U.S. furthermore, a rise in demand for media and entertainment in motion or on mobile platforms are expected to offer the remarkable opportunities for the global broadcast and media technology market.

The adoption of AI technology in the broadcast and media sector is the opportunity to automate routine workflows. AI also assurances increasing insights into audiences. AI technology is used for advertising and content licensing and customer retention. Additionally, the audience data can be transformed into active customer retention campaigns to establish a personal relationship with viewers.

The Asia Pacifc region is projected to be leading regions in the global broadcast and media technology market. The leading position in the market can be attributed to an increase in the digital channels and a rapid transition towards digital broadcasting in the region. The rise in the transition to new viewing experiences and awareness about digital platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hot star among the population is expected to boost the market growth. In China, some of the key players like Baidu, Tencent, and Netflix have implemented innovative technologies to enhance user experience. The most recent 5G network infrastructure is expected to disrupt the broadcast and media technology landscape in the region.

The broadcasting and media industry is building a transition from analog to the digital transmission of the content. Broadcast and media technology market key players are focusing on manufacturing high-quality equipment for broadcast, professional audio visual (AV). With an increase in acceptance of digital broadcasting across the globe, service providers are concentrating to reduce content transmission costs and deliver better quality and processing of content.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Broadcast and Media Technology Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Broadcast and Media Technology Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Broadcast and Media Technology Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Thyroid Gland Disorders Treatment Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Broadcast and Media Technology Market make the report investor’s guide.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The Scope of the Report for Global Broadcast and Media Technology Market

By Component

• Software

o On-Premise

o Cloud

• Services

o Consulting

o Support & Maintenance

o Managed Services

By Solution

• Web Content Management

• Content Storage Solutions

• Editorial & Print Workflow

• Media/Digital Asset Management

• Revenue Management

• Ad & Data Management

• User Management

By Hosting Model

• Integrated

• Standalone

o Content Creation/Storage

o Content Distribution

By End-user

• Broadcaster

o Terrestrial

o Satellite

o Cable

• Studios & Creators

• Distributors

• OTT

• IPTV

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Video Live Streaming Solutions Market

• Dell Inc

• Quantum Corporation

• IBM Corporation

• Harmonic Inc.

• Video Stream Networks S.L.

• WideOrbit Inc.

• Grass Valley USA, LLC

• AVI Systems

• Evertz Technologies Limited

• Rohde & Schwarz Gmbh & Co. Kg

