Global Building Analytics Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Deployment Type, Component, Building Type, Application, and Region

Global Building Analytics Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 14.12 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

The building analytics market is expected to grow during forecast period owing to increasing demand for energy capable buildings in order to changed greenhouse gas production. The growing demand for energy-efficient systems and rising focus on decreasing working costs are the major driving factors for the global building analytics market. However, the high cost of applications may hamper the market growth, and the rising impact of IIoT deployment could be challenge to the market growth.

The report covers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The report emphasizes on all the key trends that play a significant role in the enlargement of the market from 2019 to 2026.

Cloud-based segment is expected to dominate the XX% market share during the forecast period. The cloud deployment model observers an increasing demand, owing to its cost-efficiency and easy availability. Cloud-based building analytics software and facilities to various advantages, such as scalability, and easy organization, which determination promote the adoption of the cloud among organizations.

Service segment is held to dominate XX% in share market 2018. The managed services help enterprises in building effective client relationships by continuously supporting the business occupation. Support and maintenance services aid organizations understand changing business situations, market trends, client insights or service inconveniences.

The residential segment is expected to dominate the XX% market share during the forecast period. The residential buildings are one of the major users of drive, where building analytics software has established the essential in identifying the wastage of energy and taking steps for minimizing energy usage. Additionally, the increased use of smart appliances has further caused the need for building analytics solutions and saving energy.

North America region is expected to lead the building analytics market during the forecast period owing to the strong demand from countries such as the US and Canada. The demand is driven by the willingness of companies in the region to take up capital-intensive projects, along with the convenience of technical expertise. Strong government support further aids the growth of the enterprise media gateway market, as the demand for these products will increase.

The report covers the recent development in the building analytics market in April 2018, Buildingiq partnered with Cypress Envirosystems to enable digital linking of elder buildings for reduced energy consumption and AI determination efficiency.

The objective of the report is to present a complete calculation of the Global Building Analytics Market and contains thoughtful insights, historical data, facts, industry-validated market data and plans with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in the Global Building Analytics Market is a dynamic structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size.

The additional, report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key player’s by-product, financial position, price, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment shortly to the emerging segment in the Global Building Analytics Market.

Scope of the Global Building Analytics Market

Global Building Analytics Market, By Deployment Type

• Cloud Based

• On-premise

Global Building Analytics Market, By Component

• Software

• Service

Global Building Analytics Market, By Building Type

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Others

Global Building Analytics Market, By Application

• Energy Management

• Fault Detection and Monitoring

• Security Management

• Operations Management

• Network Management

• Others

Global Building Analytics Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Building Analytics Market

• Schneider Electric

• Johnson Controls

• Honeywell

• General Electric

• Buildingiq

• Iconics

• Coppertree Analytics

• Delta Electronics

• Enernoc

• Buildpulse

• Engie Insight

• Gridpoint

• Ecovox

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Skyfoundary

• Environmental Systems

• Acorn Engineering Group Limited.

• Waibel Energy Systems

• Siemens AG

• Senseware

• Iconics

• KGS Buildings

• Noveda Technologies.

