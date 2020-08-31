Global Consumer Packaging Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Material, End-Use Industry, and Region

Global Consumer Packaging Market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Consumer Packaging Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Consumer Packaging Market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Based on end-use industry, food & beverages segment is expected to hold the largest share in the global consumer packaging market during the forecast period owing to the rising consumption of packaged food products across the globe. In addition, rising disposable incomes and growing population, which is influencing the global consumer packaging market growth in a positive way. On the basis of material, paper and paperboard are expected to hold the largest share in the global consumer packaging market during the forecast period. The rise in concerns regarding health and environment safety among consumers across the globe, which is boosting the is expected to hold the largest share in the global consumer packaging market. However, rigid plastics segment is also expected to generate the highest CAGR in the global consumer packaging market in the near future. They have features such as affordability and huge flexibility, which is projected to drive the consumer packaging market growth.

Increasing industrialization and rapid urbanization across the globe, which is fueling the consumer packaging market growth in a positive way.Consumer packaging market is driven by the increasing consumption of packaged food products across the globe. Growing demand for innovative packaging and increasing investment in R&D by manufacturers, which is also driving the consumer packaging market growth in a positive way. Increasing demand for eco-friendly products among consumers is surging the global consumer packaging market growth globally. However, fluctuations in raw material price which is expected to act as a restraint to the global consumer packaging market during the forecast period.

In terms of Region, the Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest share in the global consumer packaging market during the forecast period owing to rising population in this region coupled with increasing disposable incomes of consumers. The growth in consumption of various consumer goods in this region, which is anticipated to fuel the consumer packaging market in the forecast period. Increasing demand for the more reliable and sophisticated packaging products in this region is also projected to propel the market growth in a positive way during the forecast period.

In addition, improving living standards of consumers and increasing sending the power of middle-class population among developing countries of this region such as India and China, which are propelling the consumer packaging market growth in a positive way. North America is estimated to generate the highest CAGR in the global consumer packaging market during the forecast period due to the large consumer base.

Scope of the Report Consumer Packaging Market

Global Consumer Packaging Market, by Material

• Rigid Plastic

• Paper and Paperboard

• Glass

• Flexible Plastic

Global Consumer Packaging Market, by End-Use Industry

• Food & Beverages

• Healthcare

• Cosmetics & Personal Care

• Others

Global Consumer Packaging Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Consumer Packaging Market

• Evergreen Packaging

• General Packaging Products

• Fusion Packaging Solutions

• Exopack Holding

• Huhtamaki OYJ

• Mondi Group

• Polyoak Packaging Group

• Owens-Illinois

• Air Packaging Technologies

• Tetra Pak

• Becton

• Dickinson & Company

• Crown Holdings

• Rexam

• Amcor

• Blue Ridge Paper Products

• Clondalkin Group Holdings

• Klockner Pentaplast Group

• Polytainers

• Pechiney Plastic Packaging

• Sonoco Products

• Reynolds Group Holding

• Tetra Laval international

• Toyo Seikan Group Holdings

• SF Holdings Group

