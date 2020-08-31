Global Wood Flooring Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) –by Product Type, Application,and Region

Global Wood Flooring Market was valued at US$ 90.77 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 157.1 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.28% during a forecast period.Global Wood Flooring Market, by Product TypeBased on product type, engineering wood segment is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period due to the manufacturing of engineered wood products that require less energy. In addition, it results in few greenhouse gases and other air pollution emissions are also propel the market growth. On the basis of application, the residential segment is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period owing to increasing construction activities in the residential sector.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/22978

Major driving factors of the market are changing living standards of the consumers, increasing investment in hotel construction, and growing construction activities and renovation of existing buildings in the commercial and residential sector among globe. The growing demand for interiors such as light fixtures & furnishings is expected to boost the wood flooring market in the forecast period. In addition, increasing spend on luxury products and increasing the construction of luxury hotels, parks, and resorts across globally are also expected to propel the market growth. However, raised emphasis on the use of green and eco-friendly material, such as wood, and fluctuation in foreign currencies affect profit margins, which are expected to act as restraints to the global wood floor market.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period owing to rising demand for wood flooring as improving living standards of consumers and increasing middle-class population in developing countries of this region such as in India and China. Growing affordability of middle-class population in India is boosting the market growth in this country. Europe is expected to generate the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The report includes a detailed study of Porter’s Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the market. Moreover, the study also covers a market attractiveness analysis, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in wood flooring market are A&W (Shanghai) Woods Co., Ltd., Armstrong Flooring, Inc., Barlinek SA, Beaulieu International Group, Boa-Franc, Inc., Boral Limited, Bruce Flooring, Balterio Laminate Flooring, Beaulieu International Group, BerryAlloc, Classen, Egger, Formica, Mannington, Mohawk, Pergo, and Shaw Industries.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/22978

The Scope of the Report for Wood Flooring Market

Global Wood Flooring Market, by Product Type

• Engineered Wood

• Solid Wood

Global Wood Flooring Market, by Application

• Residential

• Commercial

Global Wood Flooring Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Wood Flooring Market

• A&W (Shanghai) Woods Co., Ltd.

• Armstrong Flooring, Inc.

• Barlinek SA

• Beaulieu International Group

• Boa-Franc, Inc.

• Boral Limited

• Bruce Flooring

• Balterio Laminate Flooring

• Beaulieu International Group

• BerryAlloc

• Classen

• Egger

• Formica

• Mannington

• Mohawk

• Pergo

• Shaw Industries

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Wood Flooring Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Wood Flooring Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Wood Flooring Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Wood Flooring Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Wood Flooring Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Wood Flooring Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Wood Flooring Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Wood Flooring by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Wood Flooring Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Wood Flooring Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Wood Flooring Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Wood Flooring Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-wood-flooring-market/22978/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com