Global Hair Care Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography

Global Hair Care Market was valued US$ 18.98 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 27.7 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.84% during a forecast period.

Growing awareness regarding hair care is boosting the global hair care market. Shampoo is estimated to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period due to increasing hair problems by reason of pollution and other reason among globe. However, hair colour market is also projected to generate the highest CAGR during the forecast period as increased fashion trend and influence of western lifestyle is boosting the hair colour market.

The online store is estimated to hold the largest share of the market during given forecast period due to online shopping provides more discounts and wider options to purchase. The online platform becomes popular owing to very age group, freedom of choice and home delivery with quality products, which are register under legal organization.

Rising e-Commerce industry in the beauty and personal care segment is propelling the growth of this market. Increasing uses of social media such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other fashion blogs about the latest hairstyle trends and hair care, which are driving the global hair care market.

Growing awareness for hair protection among the women and men are boosting the market of hair care products. Rising fashion trend will increase the demand for hair colours. There are many brands are available in the market will propel the market. Natural hair care products are expected to dominate the market as a consumer prefer to natural or herbal products. Increased hair problem among globe is boosting the market of hair care.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period as growth in income of consumers in this region. Growing fashion trend and influence of western lifestyle is boosting the market for the hair care products in this region. India is projected to hold the largest share of the market for hair oil product. China is also projected to generate the highest CAGR during the forecast period as awareness about health and hair products, Salon and beauty parlour.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. Report covers leading manufacturers such as are L’Oreal Group, Henkel AG & Co., Procter & Gamble Co., Unilever Corporation, Kao Corporation, Aveda Corporation (Estee Lauder), Avon Products Inc., Revlon Inc., Olaplex, Hindustan Unilever Ltd., P&G, Kao Corporation, Marico Limited, Aveda Corporation, Henkel Corporation, Combe Incorporated, Johnson & Johnson, and Pai Shau.

Scope of the Report for Hair Care Market

Global Hair Care Market, By Product Type

• Hair Oil

• Hair Colour

• Hair Conditioners

• Shampoo

• Others

Global Hair Care Market, by Distribution Channel

• Hypermarket

• Online

• Pharmacy

• Specialty Store

• Others

Global Hair Care Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players in Global Hair Care Market

• L’Oreal Group, Henkel AG & Co.

• Procter & Gamble Co.

• Unilever Corporation

• Kao Corporation

• Aveda Corporation (Estee Lauder)

• Avon Products Inc., Revlon Inc.

• Olaplex, Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

• P&G

• Kao Corporation

• Marico Limited

• Henkel Corporation

• Combe Incorporated

• Johnson & Johnson

• Pai Shau

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Hair Care Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Hair Care Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Hair Care Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Hair Care Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Hair Care Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Hair Care Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Hair Care Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Hair Care by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Hair Care Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Hair Care Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Hair Care Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

