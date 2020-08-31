Global Hair Restoration Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Recipient Area, Types of Products, Treatment, End User and Region

Global Hair Restoration Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Growing celebrity influence and self-consciousness about facial appearance and social influence to grow thicker hair are some of the key factors behind the global hair restoration market growth. Additionally, an increasing requirement to maintain hair condition has become one of the major concerns among beauty-conscious customers, which is expected to increase the demand for hair restoration services.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The global hair restoration services industry has been countersigning new trends and innovations, which are expected to boost the global hair restoration market growth. Hair cloning is a new procedure, which has been gaining popularity in the hair restoration services market. Hair cloning is a cell therapy, which creates an effective, nominally invasive hair growth method, which does not need maintenance post-surgery.

The scalp segment is expected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR during the forecast period. the scalp is the most common donor harvest site, which is followed by a beard and chest. Increasing hair loss problem across the globe and growing awareness of people about their appearance, the demand for scalp hair treatment has been augmented. These factors are expected to increase the demand for the scalp in the global hair restoration market.

The follicular unit extraction segment is expected to hold the dominant position in the global hair restoration market. The dominant position is attributed to its feature like advanced minimally invasive hair transplant method, which allows the harvesting of individual follicles from the back of the head. Follicular unit extraction (FUE) is now officially be known as follicular unit excision. Follicular unit excision states to an actual surgery in which hundreds of incisions are made and hair follicles are substantially removed from the donor area of the scalp and inserted into the balding area. Thus, the evolution in technology for follicular unit extraction plays a key role in the global hair restoration services market.

The clinic’s segment is expected to share significant growth in the global hair restoration market. The clinics are well-equipped with necessary amenities to bring out different types of hair restoration surgeries, which contain follicular unit extraction (FUE), follicular unit transplantation (FUT), and laser treatments. The clinics deliver hair loss treatment products like shampoos, conditioners, hair oils, and medications under their own brand names.

North America region is estimated to hold a dominant position in the global hair restoration market. The dominant position in the market is attributed to the rise in prevalence of alopecia areata and increase in hair loss problems for people aged between 30 and 60. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be leading region in the global hair restoration market owing to the rise in the bald population and expansion of market key players in the region with an increase in demand for hair transplantation.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and, project the global hair restoration market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global hair restoration market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

The Scope of the Report for Global Hair Restoration Market

Global Hair Restoration Market, By Recipient Area

• Scalp

• Non-scalp

Global Hair Restoration Market, By Types of Products

• Lotion

• Gel

• Foam

• Oil

Global Hair Restoration Market, By Treatment

• Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE)

• Follicular Unit Transplant (FUT)

• Laser Therapy

• Stem Cell Therapy

• Others

Global Hair Restoration Market, By End User

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Others

Global Hair Restoration Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Hair Restoration Market

• Allergan PLC

• Restoration Robotics

• Venus Concept

• Igrow

• NovaGenix

• Theradome

• Llumiflow

• Alma Laser

• Cynosure Inc.

• Beiersdorf Ag

• Lexington Intl., LLC

• Medicamat

• Hair Transplants of Florida

• Hospitals Group

• Bernstein Medical

• Limmer Hair Transplant Center

• Bosley Inc.

• Lumenis Inc.

• PhotoMedex Inc.

• Solta Medical Inc.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Hair Restoration Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Hair Restoration Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Hair Restoration Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Hair Restoration Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Hair Restoration Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Hair Restoration Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Hair Restoration Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Hair Restoration by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Hair Restoration Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Hair Restoration Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Hair Restoration Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

