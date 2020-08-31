Global Vertical Farming Market – Industry Analysis and forecast (2019-2026) – By Equipment Type, Growing technology, crop type and region

Global Vertical Farming Market was valued US$ 2.20 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast.



The report segment of Global Vertical Farming Market based on equipment type, growing technology, crops type and region. Based on equipment type, the global vertical farming market can be classified into lighting system, sensors, tank, environment & climate controller, pumps & irrigation systems and meter .By growing technology, global vertical farming market is divided into aeroponics, hydroponics and aquaponics. In terms of crops type, global vertical farming market the can be fragmented into lettuce, peppers, broccoli, spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes, strawberries and pomegranates. By region, global vertical farming market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America

Vertical farming provide the features such as low transportation cost, less water requirement and technology advancement such as internet of things are the key factors which helps to drive the growth in Global Vertical Farming Market. The vertical farming has increased popularity in the recent years owing to weakening in water level and problem of shortage of rain. Rapid urbanisation, Increasing demand for organic good, Limited area of the landscape for the traditional farming are the boosting the growth in vertical farming marketGlobal Vertical Farming Market. However high initial set up investments and involvement of emerging technology hamper the Global Vertical Farming Market growth. All crops cannot be grown by vertical farming method is limiting the growth in vertical farming market.

Vertical Farming Market, by region

By equipment type, lighting system with the LED is expected to dominate the growth in vertical framing market. Lighting system devices use an LED lighting system which produces dual band color spectrum and maintains efficiency and low heat dissipation in the vertical farming.

Based on the growing technology, Hydroponics technology is growing uses mineral nutrient solutions to feed the plants in water without soil. The aeroponics growth technology is projected to grow at the high rate CAGR during the forecast year owing to it facilities faster plant growth and more number of plants within less time than the plants under normal conditions.

In terms of region, North America region hold the large market share in vertical farming market owing to the presence of large number of project entrepreneur and Research development centers in the region. However, Asia-Pacific accounted large share in Global Vertical Farming Market owing to rising demand of organic food, shortage of the rain and government initiatives for the subsidies to expanding the Global Vertical Farming Market.

Key profiled in the vertical farming market report Aerofarms, FarmedHere, Koninklijke Philips N.V. Illumitex Inc., Sky Greens, Everlight Electronics, Green Sense Farms, American Hydroponics, Hort Americas, Agrilution, Urban Crop Solutions Inc., Vertical Farm Systems, Plantagon International AB, Mirai Co. Ltd, Spread Co. Ltd

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Vertical Farming Market for automotive including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted Market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes Market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the Market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Vertical Farming Market for automotive dynamics, structure by analyzing the Market segments, and project the Vertical Farming Market for automotive size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Vertical Farming Market for automotive the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the report for Vertical Farming Market

Vertical Farming Market, by Equipment type

• Lighting system

• Sensors

• Tank

• Environment & climate controller

• Pumps & irrigation systems

Vertical Farming Market, by growing technology

• Aeroponics

• Hydroponics

• Aquaponics

Vertical Farming Market, by crop type

• Lettuce

• Peppers

• Broccoli

• Spinach

• Cucumbers

• Tomatoes

• Strawberries

• Pomegranates

Vertical Farming Market, by region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Key players in Global Vertical Farming Market growth

• Aerofarms

• FarmedHere

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Illumitex Inc.

• Sky Greens

• Everlight Electronics

• Green Sense Farms

• American Hydroponics

• Hort Americas

• Agrilution

• Urban Crop Solutions Inc.

• Vertical Farm Systems

• Plantagon International AB

• Mirai Co. Ltd

• Spread Co. Ltd

