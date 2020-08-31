Global Air Freshener Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Type, Application and Region

Global Air Freshener Market was valued at US$ 10.41 Bn in 2017, and is expected to reach US$ 13.12 Bn by 2026, registering a CAGR of 2.93 % during the forecast period.

Increasing consumer demand towards various fragrance products including sprays, plug-ins, beads, gels, and candles is expected to act as the primary driver for market growth. Rise in concern for air care and increase in worries over indoor air quality have led to a high demand for air fresheners across globe. Increase in car sales, surge in number of pet ownerships, and growth in consumers’ willingness to use premium air fresheners.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Increase in disposable income and changing lifestyle of consumers poses a lucrative opportunities for market development. However, high operational cost constrains the market growth. One of the significant challenges with air freshener manufacturers is to deal with the rising trend among consumers to choose their air freshener fragrance by the season as consumers prefer their home to smell the similar way the surroundings smell.

Sprays/aerosols contributed 42% share of the overall market. Sprays/aerosols segment is anticipated to lead the market throughout the forecast period, owing to higher popularity among households for the purpose of home care. The gel air fresheners segment possesses high growth potential, attributed to their increased usage in cars. The candles segment will exhibit the healthy growth, owing to its aesthetic fragrance and is directly dependent on disposal income consumer.

Car segment held major share in global air freshener market while residential segment will notify highest CAGR among types. Air in cars gets polluted due to emission of pollutants from petrol, diesel, and alternative fuels, hence air fresheners is a daily basis used product for car owner. Sales of cars has increasing over a year at robust rate owing to penetration of electric vehicle in untapped region. Also, emergence of automated cars in almost every region will further influence the growth. Therefore, air freshener is an important product in the car aftermarket. Moreover, companies are also focusing on expanding their product portfolio owning to growing demand for air freshener for household purpose. Residential segment growth is influence by concern about air quality and high disposable income.

Europe was the dominant in regional market for air freshener owing to higher standard of living of the region coupled with high disposable income. Asia Pacific is expected to witness high CAGR owing to improvement in lifestyles and demographic factors coupled with rising population and increase in purchasing power in countries which include China, Malaysia and India. Moreover, air fresheners are preferred by pet owners in Europe and North America, which notifies high pet ownership, to maintain rooms free of pet odor. Increased number of pet ownership will favor the market growth.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding air freshener market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the market size. Further, the report also focuses on a competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in air freshener market.

Scope of Global Air Freshener Market

Global Air Freshener Market, by Type:

• Sprays/Aerosols

• Electric Air Fresheners

• Gels

• Candles

• Others

Global Air Freshener Market, by Application:

• Residential

• Corporate Offices

• Cars

• Others

Global Air Freshener Market, by Region:

• North America

• South America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

Key Player Analyzed in the Report:

• Procter & Gamble Co.

• Reckitt Benckiser Inc.

• Henkel KGaA

• Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

• Car-Freshener Corporation

• SC Johnson & Son Inc.

• Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

• Godrej Household Products Ltd.

• Farcent Enterprise Co. Ltd.

• Jarden Corporation

• California Scents

• Ada Electrotech (Xiamen) Co. Ltd.

• Air Delights Inc.

• Blue Magic

