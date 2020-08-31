Global Humidifier Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product type, by Size, by End-user, by Region

Global Humidifier Market size was valued at around USD 2 billion in 2018 and is estimated to exhibit over 4.8% CAGR from 2019 to 2026.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive assessment projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report helps in understanding Humidifier dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projecting the global market size.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, growth strategies, and regional presence. To understand the market dynamics and by region, the report has covered the PEST analysis by region and key economies across the globe, which are supposed to have an impact on market in forecast period. PORTER’s analysis, and SVOR analysis of the market as well as detailed SWOT analysis of key players has been done to analyze their strategies. The report will to address all questions of shareholders to prioritize the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Humidifier Market.

Global Humidifier Market: Overview

The sudden growth in the adoption of humidifiers in hospitals in order to increase the comfort level of the patients, medical ventilators are being adopted on a larger scale that usually includes humidifiers. In order to provide the healthier environment to the patients to improve their health, innumerable hospitals are installing humidifiers, rise in medical utility for the humidifier is expected to grow the demand for global humidifier market over the forecast 2018-2026. Growing expendable income along with improving living standards are the key growth opportunity factors regulating the growth of the humidifier market in the upcoming years. Moreover, the large humidifiers are being integrated with HVAC, which is being widely opted for industrial and commercial applications, owing to provide a better working atmosphere for employees.

Global Humidifier Market: By Segment Analysis

The Humidifier market has been categorized into product type, size, end-user, and region. On the basis of product type, the humidifier market is categorized into Evaporators, Impeller Humidifiers, Steam Vaporizers, and Ultrasonic Humidifiers. On the basis of size, the market is segmented into Central humidifiers, Console humidifiers, and Portable Humidifiers. Growing consumer awareness about the side effects of bad indoor air quality on a person’s health is overdue to the sales of humidifiers majorly for residential application. Furthermore, ultrasonic humidifiers are more energy efficient and affordable compared to other types of humidifier which are boosting consumers to buy an ultrasonic humidifier, particularly for residential application.

Global Humidifier Market: Drivers and Restraints

Due to the lowering air quality on a global level along with the growing consciousness among masses about the adverse effects of pollutants present in the air, users are switching towards humidifiers to improve the air quality of their homes and offices. Additionally, technological developments have increased the requirement of moisture control to extinguish the generation of static electricity on compact discs, computer storage, and other electronic devices. On account of this, the sales of industrial ultrasonic humidifiers have increased remarkably. Furthermore, the introduction of smart humidifiers has also influenced the growth of the market. Delinquent to, rise in acquaintance to irritants and airborne pollutants with each breath, the number of people is suffering from airborne diseases growing over the years which is another key factor driving the demand of humidifier from the commercial sector. As a result, these appliances are widely used in homes, corporates, institutional buildings, hospitals, data centers, concert halls, museums, art galleries, and shopping complexes.

The Scope of the Global Humidifier Market

Global Humidifier Market by Product type

• Evaporators

• Impeller Humidifiers

• Steam Vaporizers

• Ultrasonic Humidifiers

Global Humidifier Market by Size

• Central humidifiers

• Console humidifiers

• Portable humidifiers

Global Humidifier Market by End-user

• Residential

• Commercial

• Manufacturing Industries

• Healthcare sectors

Global Humidifier Market by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players

• Dyson humidifiers

• Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems

• Condair Group

• National Environmental Products Ltd.

• General Filters, Inc.

• Vornado Air, LLC

• BONECO AG

• Sunbeam Products, Inc.

• HoMedics USA LLC

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Carrier Corporation

• Sharp Business Systems (India) Pvt Ltd

• Procter & Gamble

• Brookstone, Argos Ltd, etc.

