Global Pre-Engineered Buildings Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –by Structure, Application, and Region

Global Pre-Engineered Buildings Market was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX%during a forecast period.

Growing industrialization and urbanization in developing economies at a rapid pace is driving market growth. Also, the ease of construction at remote locations is further booming market growth. Additionally, benefits offered by PEB includes reduced construction time and cost, the flexibility of expansion, quality control, low maintenance, and architectural versatility are also fuelling the demand in the pre-engineered building market. Nevertheless, growing technological advancements in the pre-engineered building are expected to grow the opportunity in the forecast period. With the increasing boom in e-commerce and logistics stores and the rising number of e-retailers, the demand for warehouses is increasing. This growing demand for warehouses will drive the need for pre-engineered buildings as they are considered as a perfect replacement for conventional construction buildings.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

However, increased corrosion risk and reduced thermal and fire resistivity may hinder the market growth. Also, one of the major challenges for adopting PEBs in India is the continuing trust in traditional construction methods. With the increase in the awareness of the advantages of PEBs, the demand for these products is gradually increasing in the country.

Based on the application, commercial sector segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The commercial sector contains the offices, showrooms & others, the industrial sector includes the factories, warehouses & others, and Infrastructure includes the bridges, airport hangers, railway platforms and others.

Region-wise, in 2018, the Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest share of 45.2%, in terms of value, of the pre-engineered buildings market globally. The large market size of APAC is attributed to the growing demand for warehouses, factories, and R&D centers because of industrial expansion and infrastructure development in the developing countries here. A major trend being seen in the Indian construction industry is the utilization of PEB structures to address the constraints of land and space availability. A few years ago pre-engineered buildings found application in ground level or G+1 and G+2 structures. However, with improved technology manufacturers like Zamil Steel India have been up to supply modules which seek to break vertical barriers in PEB construction.

A key development in the global pre-engineered buildings market: In Aug 2017, Zamil Steel Pre-Engineered Buildings Company was recently awarded a contract valued at US$ 6.7 Mn by the Kuwait Company for Process Plant Construction and Constricting KSC for Agility. The scope of the contract contains the supply of more than 4,600 metric tons of pre-engineered steel buildings and more than 100,000 square meters of sandwich panels, which will be used to construct the 4 air-conditioned warehouses in Mina Abdullah, Kuwait.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Pre-Engineered Buildings Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Pre-Engineered Buildings Market.

The Scope of the Global Pre-Engineered Buildings Market

Global Pre-Engineered Buildings Market, By Structure

• Single-Story

• Multi-Story

Global Pre-Engineered Buildings Market, By Application

• Warehouses & Industrial

• Infrastructure

• Commercial

• Others

Global Pre-Engineered Buildings Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Pre-Engineered Buildings Market

• Bluescope

• Zamil Steel Holding Company

• Kirby Building Systems

• Nucor Corporation

• NCI Building Systems

• Lindab Group

• Everest Industries

• PEB Steel

• PEBS Pennar

• ATCO

• Atad Steel Structure Corporation

• Memaar Building Systems

• Norsteel Buildings

• John Reid & Sons (Strucsteel)

• Rigid Global Buildings

• Metal Building Manufacturers Inc.

• Mabani Steel

• Steelway Building Systems

• Tiger Steel Engineering India (Tseil)

• Emirates Building Systems

• Phenix Construction Technologies

• Allied Steel Buildings

• SML Group

• Octamec Group

• Jindal Buildsys

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Pre-Engineered Buildings Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Pre-Engineered Buildings Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Pre-Engineered Buildings Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Pre-Engineered Buildings Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Pre-Engineered Buildings Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Pre-Engineered Buildings Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Pre-Engineered Buildings Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Pre-Engineered Buildings by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Pre-Engineered Buildings Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Pre-Engineered Buildings Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Pre-Engineered Buildings Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

