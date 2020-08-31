Global Aerosol Can Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) –by Product Type, End User, and Region

Global Aerosol Can Market was valued at US$ 62.7 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 85.98 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.03% during a forecast period.Global Aerosol Can Market, by RegionBased on the end user, personal care & cosmetic is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period as a rise in the production of personal care & cosmetic industry. Growing permeation of social media such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other fashion blogs is fashioning awareness about the latest makeup trends, which is subsequently boosting the growth of the global aerosol can market. On the basis of product type, aluminum cans segment is expected to lead the market growth during the forecast period owing to it has features such as lightweight, huge standards of hygiene & safety, and high recycling rate.

Growing demand for aerosol cans from various industries such as healthcare and personal care & cosmetic and increasing innovation in product packaging are boosting the market growth in a positive way. The rising popularity of spray paints in the automotive industry is propelling the aerosol can market. Furthermore, high quality of products, the rise in the economy, cost efficiency, and changing consumer preferences for packaging are other driving factors of the aerosol market. In addition, rising fashion trends is also fuelling the aerosol cans market growth in personal care & cosmetic industry across the globe. However, growing awareness regarding health issues due to a toxic chemical is act as restraints to the market.

In terms of region, Europe is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period. Government’s strict regulations regarding waste management and developed economy of this region are major driving factors of the aerosol can market. Germany is expected to lead the market growth in forecast period as a rising requirement for an aerosol can owing to a solution for reducing packaging waste.

Europe has one of the largest aerosol cans markets in the cosmetic industry. Asia Pacific is expected to generate the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising economies in developing countries of this region such as India and China. In these countries, growing usage of personal care and cosmetic products and rising urbanization are boosting the market growth.

The report includes a detailed study of Porter’s Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the market. Moreover, the study also covers a market attractiveness analysis, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.

Key player's studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in Aerosol Can Market areImpress Group B.V., Nampak, Aerocans, CCL Containers, Cosmeticpack, Exal Corporation, Arminak& Associates, LLC., Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings Inc.,Amcor Limited, Bemis Company, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Tetra Laval International S.A, Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co. Ltd., Reynolds Group Holding, Schott AG, and China Aluminum Cans Holdings Limited.

The Scope of the Report for Aerosol Can Market

Global Aerosol Can Market, by Product Type

• Steel Cans

• Aluminium Cans

• Glass Cans

Global Aerosol Can Market, by End User

• Personal Care & Cosmetic

• Food

• Pharmaceutical

• Commercial

• Others

Global Aerosol Can Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Aerosol Can Market

• Impress Group B.V.

• Nampak

• Aerocans

• CCL Containers

• Cosmeticpack

• Exal Corporation

• Arminak& Associates, LLC.

• Ball Corporation

• Crown Holdings Inc.

• China Aluminum Cans Holdings Limited

• Amcor Limited

• Bemis Company, Inc.

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

• Tetra Laval International S.A

• Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co. Ltd.

• Reynolds Group Holding

• Schott AG

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Aerosol Can Market Report at:

