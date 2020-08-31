Global Exercise Bike Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Product, Application and Region

Global Exercise Bike Market was valued US$ 410.50 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach 550.60 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.74 % during a forecast period.

Exercise bike is also called as stationary cycle. These bikes are immobile fitness machine, which resembles an ordinary bike and assistances in improving the fitness of the body by decreasing weight.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Increasiing number of diseases like obesity, diabetes, hypertension and stress, and the subsequent health awareness among the consumers across the globe are expected to driving the global exercise bike market. Growing number of fitness clubs, gyms and health centers have contribute to the demand for exercise bikes.Additionally, increasing purchasing power, civilizing lifestyles, rising youth population are expected to boost the growth in the global exercise bike market.

The recumbent exercise bike segment is projected to dominate the global exercise bike market. The dominance position in the market can be attributed to the increasing demand for these exercise bike, which offers more exercize benefits over the other exercise bike. Consumer , who have a pain of lower back pain and balance issues choose recumbent exercise bikes . These bike are more comfortable and sets less stress on the back and knees. rising older population is expected to contribute to the growth of exercise bike market during the forecast period.

Some of the prominent key players are focusing on advanced technolgy in exercise bike. With the support of advanced technologies in exercise bike, key players have presented smart bikes. For instance, Peloton launched a smart bike , which allows the user to bike in the comfort of their home. Additionally, these bikes permit users to watch live streams of a real indoor biking class on its screen while cycling in a studio.

North America region ie expected to share significant growth in the global exercise bike market. The growth in the market is attributed to the growing health awareness among the consumers. Increasing cases of obesity and other diseases in this region is expected to boom the eexercise bike market. Additionally, increasing disposable incomes, consumers are ready to spend more on their fitness and also favor to own private equipment within the comfort of their homes are expected to dominate the exercise bike market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments by material, type, end-user and region and, project the global exercise bike market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global exercise bike market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

The Scope of the Report for Global Exercise Bike Market

Global Exercise Bike Market, By Product

• Recumbent Exercise Bikes

• Upright Exercise Bikes

• Others

Global Exercise Bike Market, By Application

• Home Consumers

• Gyms/Health Clubs

Global Exercise Bike Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players

• Brunswick Corporation

• Icon Health & Fitness, Inc.

• Pelotons

• Nautilus

• Precor

• Technogym

• NordicTrack

• Proform

• Schwinn

• Soletreadsdotin

• Star Trac

• Life Fitness

• Horizon Fitness

• Stamina Products, Inc.

• Marcypro

