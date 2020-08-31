Global Aircraft Fire Protection Systems Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product Type, Application and Region.

Global Aircraft Fire Protection Systems Market was valued US$ 887.7 Mn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX%.

Aircraft Fire Protection Systems Market is segmented by application, product type, and region. Based on the application, Aircraft Fire Protection Systems Market is classified into aircraft cargo compartment fire detection/suppression systems, power plant fire detection/extinguishing systems, auxiliary power unit (apu) fire detection/extinguishing systems, and cabin & lavatory fire protection systems. Suppression system is estimated to hold largest share of market due to rising demand of new aircraft from airlines coupled with mandates laid by various regulatory bodies over replacement of the fire suppression agents with halon free agents for both, existing and new fleets.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Aircraft Fire Protection Systems Market are usually mounted inside an aircraft, close to the engine compartment and fuselage area to instantly detect any occurrence of a fire and take remedial actions to confirm the safety of passenger on-board, cargo & aircraft. Aircraft Fire Protection Systems Market track fire-causing parameters in case of any fire-related emergency, signal the on-board personnel in the aircraft about the imminent hazard and take corrective actions such as fire extinguishing, etc.

Fire extinguishing agents are an essential part of Aircraft Fire Protection Systems Market and play an important role in changing air with an inert gas to stop the combustion causing the fire. Water, carbon dioxide and dry powder are popular fire extinguishing agents used in aircraft fire protection systems.

In terms of region, Aircraft Fire Protection Systems Market is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The aviation industry is growing at a significant pace, due to growth in air passenger traffic and emerging economic conditions in the region. Growth in air passenger traffic has resulted in an enlarged demand for new lightweight and fuel-efficient aircraft from the region. Moreover, new emerging aircraft manufacturers in China, Japan, and India are expected to drive demand for Aircraft Fire Protection Systems Market during the forecast period.

Key player's studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in Aircraft Fire Protection Systems Market are United Technologies, Meggitt, Diehl Aerospace, Siemens, Halma, Advanced Aircraft Extinguishers, Gielle Industries, H3R Aviation, Amerex, Aerocon Engineering, Diehl Stiftung & Co. Kg, Gielle Groups, Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Tyco International PLC, Johnson Controls International Plc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Hochiki Corporation, Minimax Viking GmbH, and Gentex Corporation.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Aircraft Fire Protection Systems Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Aircraft Fire Protection Systems Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Aircraft Fire Protection Systems Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Aircraft Fire Protection Systems Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Report Global Aircraft Fire Protection Systems Market:

Global Aircraft Fire Protection Systems Market, by Product Type:

• Detection loops

• Alarm & warning systems

• Fire extinguishers

Global Aircraft Fire Protection Systems Market, by Application:

• Aircraft cargo compartment fire detection/suppression systems

• Power plant fire detection/extinguishing systems

• Auxiliary power unit (APU) fire detection/extinguishing systems

• Cabin and lavatory fire protection systems

Global Aircraft Fire Protection Systems Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East

• Asia Pacific

Key Players, Global Aircraft Fire Protection Systems Market:

• United Technologies

• Meggitt

• Diehl Aerospace

• Siemens

• Halma

• Advanced Aircraft Extinguishers

• Gielle Industries

• H3R Aviation

• Amerex ;Aerocon Engineering

• Diehl Stiftung & Co. Kg

• Gielle Groups

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Siemens AG

• Tyco International PLC

• Johnson Controls International Plc.

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Hochiki Corporation

• Minimax Viking GmbH

• Gentex Corporation

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Aircraft Fire Protection Systems Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Aircraft Fire Protection Systems Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Aircraft Fire Protection Systems Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Aircraft Fire Protection Systems Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Aircraft Fire Protection Systems Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Aircraft Fire Protection Systems Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Aircraft Fire Protection Systems Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Aircraft Fire Protection Systems by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Aircraft Fire Protection Systems Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Aircraft Fire Protection Systems Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Aircraft Fire Protection Systems Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

