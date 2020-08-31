Global CDN Security Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type, Organization Size, Deployment Type, Vertical, and by Geography

Global CDN Security Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 2.63 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %. This is a comprehensive global report focused on the current and future prospects of the Global CDN Security Market. This report is a consolidation of primary and secondary research, which provides market size, share, dynamics, and forecast for various segments and sub-segments considering the macro and micro environmental factors. An in-depth analysis of past trends, future trends, demographics, technological advancements, and regulatory requirements for the CDN Security Market has been done in order to calculate the growth rates for each segment and sub-segments.

The rising necessity for CDN security in order to safeguard the data form security attacks & threats and growing cloud based services preferences are increasing rapidly are anticipated to propel the Global CDN Security Market growth.

The CDN security is gaining huge demand as there is a high necessity of the data protection against data protection & security and cloud-based services are gaining high demand majorly from small & Medium enterprises is one of the major factors that are driving the growth of the Global CDN Security Market in the forecast period.

The raising demand for next generation and integrated security solutions and services are creating opportunities across a wide range of industries and vertical segments which include:-

• Ecommerce, Retail & Consumer Goods

• Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

• Government & Defense

• BFSI

• Telecom & IT

• Manufacturing & Automotive

• Media & Entertainment

• Travel & Tourism

• Others

Key Highlights:

• Complete analysis with respect to individual growth trends is incorporated within the scope of our study.

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key drivers, restraints opportunities for Global CDN Security Market

• Comprehensive analysis of factors that are instrumental in changing the market scenario, prospective opportunities, market shares, growth strategies along with identification of key companies is profiled.

• Detailed quantitative analysis of the current and future trends for the forecast period has been profiled.

• Global CDN Security Market analysis and segmentation with respect to type, organization size, vertical and geography.

• Global CDN Security Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America along with their key regions

The years that have been considered for the study are:

• Base year – 2018

• Estimated year – 2019

• Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Research Methodology:

The research methodology used to forecast and estimate the CDN Security Market was done by collecting data about key vendor revenues via secondary research, which includes databases & directories (Bloomberg BusinessWeek, D&B Hoovers, and Factiva). Vendor offerings have also been considered in order to determine the market segmentation. The bottom-up approach was employed to estimate at the overall market size of the global CDN Security Market, which was derived by collecting the revenues of the key players in the market. After estimating the overall market size, the Global CDN Security Market was categorized into several segments and sub segments, which were then verified via primary research by conducting extensive interviews with senior, such as Vice Presidents (VPs), Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), directors, and executives of CDN Security market globally.

The major key players that influence growth of Global CDN Security Market includes:

• Akamai Technologies

• Verizon Digital Media Services

• Chinacache

• Stackpath

• Amazon Web Services

• Cloudflare

• Nexusgaurd

• Limelight Networks

• Radware

• Microsoft Corporation

Key Target Audience:

• CDN Security Solution Providers

• Software and System Integrators

• IT Hardware/Software/DDoS Protection Suppliers

• Value Added Resellers (VARs)

• Software Developers

• CDN Providers

• Application Developers

• Security Solution Providers

• Over The Top Players

• DDoS Security Providers

Scope of the Report:

Research report categorizes the global CDN Security Market based on type, organization size, vertical and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the CDN Security Market with key developments in companies and market trends

Global CDN Security Market, by Type:

• Data Security

• DNS Protection

• Web Application Firewall

• Bot Mitigation & Screen Scraping Protection

Global CDN Security Market, by Organization Size:

• Large Enterprises

• Small & Medium Enterprises

Global CDN Security Market, by Verticals:

Global CDN Security Market, by Geographies:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

