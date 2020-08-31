Global Airport Baggage Handling System Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Airport Class, Service, Type, Technology, and Geography

Global Airport Baggage Handling System Market was valued US$ 7.94 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 14.65 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.96% during a forecast period. The baggage handling system is a type of conveyor system i.e. present at airports.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/22617

It is used to shift checked luggage from the ticket counters to the place where baggage can be loaded to airplanes. The main function of baggage handling system at airports is to transport baggage and to confirm that a bag gets to the correct location at the airport.

The increasing passenger traffic in developing regions as well as growing security concerns owing to growth in terrorist attacks along with improving aircraft turnaround time shall drive the airport baggage handling system in the upcoming years. Moreover, modernization of airports and technological advancements propel the market growth. However, high initial and maintenance cost of baggage handling system and unfavorable consequences of system failure impede the market growth. On the other hand, implementation of robotics at airports would create new opportunities for the market.

Class A airports segment created nearly half of the total market revenue in 2017, owing to the high preference for this class. This segment would maintain its prime position during the forecast period. However, Class B airports segment would register the highest CAGR during forecast period owing to increase in the number of domestic airports.

Barcode technology segment is highest market share during forecast period owing to their widespread implementation worldwide. However, RFID technology segment would grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period owing to its high baggage tracking accuracy and technological advancements in this technology.

North America accounted for the largest market share during forecast period owing to a large number of airports in the region and modernization of existing airports. The Asia Pacific is projected to register incredible growth due to growing air passenger traffic and rapidly evolving public transportation scenario in China, India, and Southeast Asia.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/22617

Some of the key players in the global airport baggage handling system market are Siemens AG, Beumer Group, G&S Airport Conveyor, Vanderlande Industries B.V., Daifuku Co. Ltd., Pteris Global Limited, Fives Group, Grenzebach Group, Logplan LLC, Glidepath Group., Crisplant, Aversan Inc, and Babcock Airports Ltd.

Scope of the Global Airport Baggage Handling System Market

Global Airport Baggage Handling System Market by Airport Class

• Class A

• Class B

• Class C

Global Airport Baggage Handling System Market by Service

• Self-Service

• Assisted Service

Global Airport Baggage Handling System Market by Type

• Conveyor

• Destination Coded Vehicle

Global Airport Baggage Handling System Market by Technology

• Barcode

• RFID

Global Airport Baggage Handling System Market by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Airport Baggage Handling System Market

• Siemens AG.

• Beumer Group

• G&S Airport Conveyor.

• Vanderlande Industries B.V.

• Daifuku Co. Ltd

• Pteris Global Limited

• Fives Group.

• Grenzebach Group.

• Logplan LLC.

• Glidepath Group

• Crisplant

• Aversan Inc.

• Babcock Airports Ltd

• BCS Group

• Grenzebach Maschinenbau GMBH

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Airport Baggage Handling System Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Airport Baggage Handling System Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Airport Baggage Handling System Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Airport Baggage Handling System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Airport Baggage Handling System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Airport Baggage Handling System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Airport Baggage Handling System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Airport Baggage Handling System by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Airport Baggage Handling System Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Airport Baggage Handling System Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Airport Baggage Handling System Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Airport Baggage Handling System Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-airport-baggage-handling-system-market/22617/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com