Global Cellular Interception Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –by Type, Component, Application, and Region.

Global Cellular Interception Market was valued at US$ 637.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 954.2 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.44% during a forecast period.

Increasing the adoption of advanced technologies is leading toward improved and modified operational activities. Owing to this, the demand for targeted communication, location tracking, and cyber solutions is are growing among end-users, especially in the public sector. The solutions offer safety and security and aid in collecting military intelligence.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Cellular interception equipment has the ability to actively, passively, or semi-actively interrupt cellular data with data transmission, voice transmission, and metadata transfer. These beneficial features can prop up the growth of the market over the following years. Apart from this, large-scale use of cellular interception systems in airport monitoring, command & control units, tactical functions, and the border will drive the cellular interception market growth.

Tactical interception systems segment is likely to dominate the global cellular interception market. The IBIS (IBIS – in between interception system) cellular interception system is an entirely autonomous system that has Universal Mobile Telecommunications System (UMTS), Long-Term Evolution (LTE), and Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM) networks. Additionally, it offers a portable and small IMSI catcher, which is used for large distance operations.

North America is a leading region for the market of cellular interception, with more than 35% share. This is mainly because of the strong penetration of cellular interception system technology across the public sector such as in government organizations and law enforcement agencies in the region. Additionally, the growth of the cellular interception market across the region is mainly supplemented by an increase in demand for cellular communication transmission using advanced technologies, for example, 3G/4G/LTE. The market in the Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa (MEA) is expected to proposal attractive growth opportunities in the upcoming years.

Several major players operating in the cellular interception market. NetLine Corporation works as an online business-to-business multi-channel advertising network that offers targeted branding, lead generation, and pipeline development services for marketers and publishers. The company proposals lead generation services, with AudienceTarget technology engine that powers publisher network and multi-channel resources; lead verification program that validates the contact demographic information of each lead from the own database and through lead generation program, and high-quality lead services that transform potential consumers from leads to sales-ready opportunities.

Scope of the Global Cellular Interception Market

Global Cellular Interception Market, by Type

• Strategic Interception System

• Tactical Interception System

Global Cellular Interception Market, by Application

• Public Sector

• Private Sector

Global Cellular Interception Market, by Component

• Hardware

• Software

Global Cellular Interception Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Cellular Interception Market

• Netline

• Ability, Inc

• Maxxsa Group

• Stratign

• Axiom Technologies

• Endoacustica Europe

• HSS Development

• NovoQuad, Inc

• PICSIX

• Shoghi Communications

• TheSpyPhone

• Comstrac

• BREON

• SoneSys LLC

