Global Cellular M2M Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Service, User-type, Application, Vertical and by Geography

Global Cellular M2M Market is expected to reach US$ XX Billion by 2026 from US$ 6.04 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %.

The Global Cellular M2M based on services the market has been categorized into managed services and professional services. On the basis of user type, the market has been segmented into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. Applications are divided into fleet management, theft recovery, video surveillance, and theft recovery among others. Global cellular-based M2M market based on verticals was branched into energy & utilities, automotive & transportation, healthcare, consumer electronics, retail, and security & public safety among others.

Cellular-based Machine to Machine (M2M) Value Added Services is defined as the cellular value include connectivity process among distinct sim-enabled machines, to provide connectivity over multiple wireless networks, that is GSM, GPRS, CDMA, 3G, LTE, or WiFi and WiMAX. The cellular M2M market adding tailor-made applications such as video surveillance, remote diagnostics of vehicles, fleet management, asset tracking, theft recovery, and point-of-sale systems (POS) to provide business efficiency to different enterprises. Cellular M2M Value includes Services is being incorporated in many enterprises to ensure operational efficiency and to minimize losses associated with operational breaches.

Based on application, Fleet management cellular M2M assist in round the clock monitoring with details about the location, driver, material, and other important information about the vehicles. The GPS and GIS systems also assist in tracking and communicating with the cargo ships in real-time, thus enabling secured transportation of freight and cargo. And, employing a definitive geographical positioning system in the modes of transport to identify geographical locations of the carrier and identifying bottlenecks in real-time minimizes costs and damages.

In terms of region, North America is expected to hold of the largest market share for Global Cellular M2M market among other regions in 2016. An asia-pacific market is anticipated to experience the swift growth over the forecast period due to the rapid growth in the adoption rate by small & medium enterprises in order to improve the security and enhance the privacy risk management.

Key players operate on the market are, Vodafone Group PLC, Amdocs Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Aeris Communications, Verizon Communications Inc., China Mobile Limited, At&T Inc., Sprint Corporation, Seirra Wireless, Telefonica S.A., Numerex, Orange Business Services.

The Scope of the Global Cellular M2M Market

Global Cellular M2M Market, by Services:

• Managed Services

• Professional Services

Global Cellular M2M Market, by User Type:

• Large Enterprises

• Small & Medium Enterprises

Global Cellular M2M Market, by Applications:

• Asset Tracking

• Video Surveillance

• Theft Recovery

• Fleet Management

Global Cellular M2M Market, by Vertical:

• Energy & utilities

• Automation & Transportation

• Healthcare

• Consumer Electronics

• Security & Public

• Others

Global Cellular M2M Market, by Geographies:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

The major key players that influence the growth of Global Cellular M2M Market:

• Vodafone Group PLC

• Amdocs Inc.

• Deutsche Telekom AG

• Aeris Communications

• Verizon Communications Inc.

• China Mobile Limited

• At&T Inc.

• Sprint Corporation

• Seirra Wireless

• Telefonica S.A.

• Numerex

• Orange Business Services

