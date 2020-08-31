Global Push Buttons and Signalling Devices Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Product, Type, End user and Region

Global Push Buttons and Signalling Devices Market has valued US$ 1,627.97 Mn in 2018, and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

Push buttons & signalling are controls that regulate some feature of processor equipment installed in industries. The shape of a push button is designed to accommodate a human finger or hand and are mostly made of hard material such as plastic or metal. Signalling devices mostly increase an alarm to indicate a warning. The alarm can be also visual or audio depending on the requirement, application, and surroundings.

Driving factors behind push & signalling device market globally are the market is easy setup and low maintenance cost, demand for safety equipment, market have wide applications and demand for high-performance devices. The high cost of the product is the major restraint of push & signalling device market. Technological advancements and the presence of low-cost safety device manufacturers is the challenge of the market.

Automotive segment is leading the global push & signalling device market. Push button ignition is widely being adopted by many automobile companies due to the comfort and reliability provided. With the rising number of road accidents and internal damages to the vehicles, automotive manufacturers are focusing on improving vehicular safety. Automobiles with involved push buttons for keyless usage are considered as premium vehicles. Therefore, many automobile manufacturers are including them so as to gain traction among the customers.

Signalling devices segment accounted for the major shares of the push buttons and signalling devices market globally. A Signalling device is nothing but a device which increases an alarm which can be a sound or visual alarm depending on the signalling device based on the trigger from the control panel. These devices are usually connected through the control panel. Signalling devices are configured and positioned in the right places so that people can be aware of the intrusion easily and take corrective measures.

Region-wise, North America is one of the prominent regions in global push buttons and signalling devices market, which will contribute the highest revenue globally owing to increasing automation in manufacturing plants and petrochemical units, which require monitoring systems in hazardous locations. In the US, automotive companies like Toyota, Lexus, Ford, Nissan and BMW are releasing new automobiles with a keyless driving facility. This has led to the growing use of push buttons and signalling devices in the automotive segment in this region.

Key players operating in global push buttons and signalling devices market, ABB, Eaton, GE, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, EUCHNER, Honeywell, Johnson Electric, American Distributors (ADI), AT Components, BACO Controls, PATLITE, OMRON.

Scope of Global Push Buttons and Signalling Devices Market

Global Push Buttons and Signalling Devices Market by Product

• Signalling

• Push buttons

Global Push Buttons and Signalling Devices Market by Type

• Horns

• Loudspeakers

• Strobes

• Tower Stack Lights

• Panel Light Bars

Global Push Buttons and Signalling Devices Market by End user

• Automotive

• Energy & Power

• Manufacturing

• Pharmaceutical

Global Push Buttons and Signalling Devices Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in Global Push Buttons and Signalling Devices Market

• ABB

• Eaton

• GE ltd.

• Rockwell Automation

• Schneider Electric

• EUCHNER

• Honeywell

• Johnson Electric

• American Distributors (ADI)

• AT Components

• BACO Controls

• PATLITE

• OMRON.

