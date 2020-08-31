Global Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026), By Type, Application, and Region.

Global Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/32461

Innovation of police is one of the primary factors accountable for the growth of small arms and light weapons (SALW). There has been an increasing focus on the part of several governments to modernize its police forces as a result of the increasing crime rates. Furthermore, many defense modernization programs being implemented across numerous countries has also impacted the small arms and light weapons (SALW) positively. Increase in urban warfare is another factor which is anticipated to boost the demand for small arms and light weapons (SALW) during the forecast period. Small arms and light weapons are best suited to counter attacks in situations where carpet bombing cannot be used and encounters happen at close quarter.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis

Also, measures taken by many countries to address the issue of drug trafficking is another factor which has resulted in an augmented demand for small arms and light weapons (SALW). These factors in overall are anticipated to positively impact the growth of small arms and light weapons (SALW) market throughout the forecast period.

By applications, the military segment held the biggest market share and accounted for above XX % in 2014. Defense Modernization Programs is one of the primary factors driving the demand for small arms and light weapons (SALW) used in the military sector.

Geographically, in 2014, Europe was the biggest market for small arms and light weapons (SALW) and accounted for over XX %. The Europe market was closely followed by the North America market and it held the second position in 2014.

This industry report studies the market estimations and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study offers historical market data for 2016, 2017 revenue estimations are presented for 2018 and forecasts from 2019 till 2026. The study concentrated on market trends, primary players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With complete market assessment across the major geographies the report is a valuable asset for the current players, new entrants and the future investors.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/32461

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global small arms and light weapons (SALW) market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global small arms and light weapons (SALW) market.

Scope of Global Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) Market

Global Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) Market, By Type

• Small Arms

o Pistols

o Rifles

o Handguns

o Shotguns

o Man-portable machine guns

o Others

• Light Weapons

o Landmines

o Mortars

o Grenade Launchers

o Rocket Launchers

o Rocket Propelled Grenades (RPGs)

o Anti-Tank Weapons

o Anti-Aircraft Weapons

o Others

Global Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) Market, By Application

• Military

• Law Enforcement

• Others

Global Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) Market

• General Dynamics Corporation

• Heckler & Koch GmBH

• Sturm, Ruger & Company

• FN Herstal, S.A.

• Colt’s Manufacturing Company LLC

• SIG Sauer GmbH & Co.

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Carl Walther GmbH

• Beretta S.p.A

• Browning Arms Company

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Small Arms and Light Weapons Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Small Arms and Light Weapons Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Small Arms and Light Weapons Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Small Arms and Light Weapons Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Small Arms and Light Weapons Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Small Arms and Light Weapons Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Small Arms and Light Weapons Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Small Arms and Light Weapons by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Small Arms and Light Weapons Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Small Arms and Light Weapons Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Small Arms and Light Weapons Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Small Arms and Light Weapons Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-small-arms-and-light-weapons-salw-market/32461/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com