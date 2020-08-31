Global Solar Thermal Collectors Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product, Application, and Geography

Global Solar Thermal Collectors Market was valued US$ 23.10 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Increasing consciousness of reducing non-renewable energy resources and the massively rising oil prices are some of the key factors that are expected to fuel the growth of the global solar thermal collectors market. Also, the growth of new technologies to surge the productivity of the product is expected to deliver a positive scope for the growth of the solar thermal collectors market. Several companies and educational institutes are participating in R&D to decrease the cost of the product and increase its output.

However, the absence of sunlight in sufficient quantity in some nations, due to climatic conditions is one of the major factors that is expected to hamper the growth of the global solar thermal collectors market. Additionally, the less consciousness among consumers about the benefits of making use of solar energy in underdeveloped & developing economies is expected to hamper the growth of the solar thermal collectors market in the future.

According to the product, the non-concentrating segment held the largest market share of the global solar thermal collectors market and is expected to stay constant dominance during the forecast period. The revenue growth of the segment is because of the increasing demand for the product for industrial applications.

By the application, the commercial segment is expected to hold the largest revenue share in the global solar thermal collectors market and is expected to continue dominance over the forecast period. The growing use of the product in commercial constructions like hotels and shopping malls is expected to help revenue growth of this segment in the future.

Region-wise, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share of the global solar thermal collectors market. The Asia Pacific countries like India and China are expected to contribute widely towards the growth of the solar thermal collectors market in the future. Furthermore, the increasing several initiatives taken by governments to inspire the use of solar energy is another factor driving the solar thermal collectors market in the Asia Pacific.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Solar Thermal Collectors Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Solar Thermal Collectors Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Solar Thermal Collectors Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Distribution Channel, Type, and regional presence in the Global Solar Thermal Collectors Market make the report investor’s guide

Scope of the Global Solar Thermal Collectors Market

Global Solar Thermal Collectors Market by Product

• Concentrating

• Non-Concentrating

Global Solar Thermal Collectors Market by Application

• Commercial

• Residential

• Industrial

Global Solar Thermal Collectors Market by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Global Solar Thermal Collectors Market

• Solar Millennium AG

• TVP Solar

• Alternate Energy Technologies

• Sun Master Energiesysteme GmbH

• Solar Skies Mfg. LLC

• SunMaxx Solar

• Apricus Solar Co. Ltd

• GreenoneTec

• Heliodyne, Inc

• HTP

• Ouraset Solar

• Solimpeks

• Sunearth

• Sunerg Solar S.R.L

• TIGI

