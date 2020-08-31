Medium Voltage Cables & Accessories Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Voltage (1-5, 6-13, 23, 34, 45 and 69kV), by Installation and Products (Underground, Overhead and Submarine), by End-User and by Geography

Medium Voltage Cables and Accessories Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 43.33 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report). The medium voltage cable band depends on the countries, standard-setting bodies and the type of system. Engineers are only referred to low voltage and high voltage cables. The concept of medium voltage only introduced when the level of voltages increased and the need arises for a greater classification of range.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The Medium Voltage Cables and Accessories Market based on voltage has been segmented into 1–5 kV, 6–13 kV, 23 kV, 34 kV, 45 kV, and 69 kV. The 6–13 kV voltage range segment formed one of the major contributors to market growth due to large demand by end-users. Based on installation and products underground segment is expected to hold the largest market share for the market.

Geographically, the market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Latin America. The market in the Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to be one of the largest markets for medium voltage cables and accessories. Rapid industrialization & urbanization and increase in renewable energy generation are some of the factors driving the Medium Voltage Cables and Accessories Market growth.

Key Highlights:

• Medium Voltage Cables and Accessories market analysis and forecast, in terms of value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the Medium Voltage Cables and Accessories market.

• Medium Voltage Cables and Accessories market segmentation on the basis of type, source, end-user, and region (country-wise) has been provided.

• Medium Voltage Cables and Accessories market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with the contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study.

• Medium Voltage Cables and Accessories market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Medium Voltage Cables and Accessories market are also profiled.

Research Methodology

Bloomberg, Factiva, and Hoovers are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Medium Voltage Cables and Accessories market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Medium Voltage Cables and Accessories Market globally.

Some of the key players operating in the medium voltage cables & accessories market include

• Cable Corporation (US)

• Nexans S.A. (France)

• Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (Japan)

• NKT Group (Denmark)

• Prysmian S.p.A. (Italy)

• Southwire Company, LLC (US)

• ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

• LS Cable & System Ltd. (South Korea)

• Tele-Fonika Cable Americas Corporation (US).

Key Target Audience:

• Cable manufacturing companies

• Energy associations & Environment associations

• Engineering, procurement and construction contractors

• Consulting companies in the energy sector

• Government and research organizations

• Insulation raw material suppliers

• Investment banks

• Medium voltage cables, accessories, and equipment manufacturers

• Power transmission and distribution companies

Years considered to estimate the market size of the Medium Voltage Cables and Accessories market have been mentioned below:

• Base year-2018

• Estimated year-2019

• Forecast year- 2019 to 2026

The scope of the Report:

The Research report segments the medium voltage cables & accessories market based on voltage range, installation, and products, end-user and geography

Medium Voltage Cables & Accessories Market, By Voltage Range:

• 1–5 kV

• 6–13 kV

• 23 kV

• 34 kV

• 45 kV

• 69 kV

Medium Voltage Cables & Accessories Market, By Installation and Products:

• Overhead

o Conducting wires

o Fittings and Fixtures

o Others

• Underground

o MI Cables

o XLPE Cables

o Cable Terminations

o Cable Joints

o Others

• Submarine

o MI Cables

o XLPE Cables

o Cable Terminations

o Cable Joints

o Others

Medium Voltage Cables & Accessories Market, By End-User:

• Industrial

• Infrastructure

• Renewables

Medium Voltage Cables & Accessories Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Geographic Analysis

• Breakdown of North America Medium Voltage Cables & Accessories Market

• Breakdown of Europe Medium Voltage Cables & Accessories Market

• Breakdown of Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cables & Accessories Market

• Breakdown of Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cables & Accessories Market

• Breakdown of Latin America Medium Voltage Cables & Accessories Market

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Medium Voltage Cables & Accessories Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Medium Voltage Cables & Accessories Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Medium Voltage Cables & Accessories Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Medium Voltage Cables & Accessories Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Medium Voltage Cables & Accessories Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Medium Voltage Cables & Accessories Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Medium Voltage Cables & Accessories Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Medium Voltage Cables & Accessories by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Medium Voltage Cables & Accessories Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Medium Voltage Cables & Accessories Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Medium Voltage Cables & Accessories Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Medium Voltage Cables & Accessories Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/medium-voltage-cables-accessories-market/1228/

