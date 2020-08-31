Global Defense Robotic Technologies Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, Components, Application and Region.

Global Defense Robotic Technologies Market was valued at US$ 16Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 48Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 14.72% during a forecast period. Robotics are been extensively used in many civil domains, especially since technological progress render them less expensive and bulky while, at the same time, more flexible and easier to interact with. Disruptive role in military operations in the sense will allow market opportunity.

Based on the Components, Hardware segment is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period. Increasing to build any robot, real world implementation requires taking into account the common hardware components used in robotics. Robotics hardware is increasingly being adopted in aerospace manufacturing to increase product quality, performance rates, reduce operating costs and improve time-to-customer production performance. Based on Type, the Industrial Robots segment is estimated to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period

Major driving factors of the defense robotic technologies are the market growing presence in the global information technology community and becoming a major player in robotics design and manufacturing. Robotics researchers and educators has grown to professionals working in industry, higher education, and energy organizations. Growing number of startups targeting a wide range of markets, increasing efficiency, rise in productivity and to keep up with this growing demand, governments and private companies are investing in robotics research. Changing Technology and High Investment cost will act as a restraint to the market.

In terms of region, North America is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period. Companies in North America are investing billions buying other companies, and public authorities are discussing legal frameworks to enable a coherent growth of robotics. Increasing demand for the upgraded defense system and U.S. is contributing majorly in the global defense robotic technologies market. North America getting maximum revenue contribution in the global market. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

The report includes a detailed study of Porter’s Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the market. Moreover, the study also covers a market attractiveness analysis, brand portfolio expansion, mergers, collaborations, joint ventures, acquisitions, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.

Scope of the Report for Defense Robotic Technologies Market

Global Defense Robotic Technologies Market, By Type

• Industrial Robots

• Mobile Robots

• Service Robots

• Others

Global Defense Robotic Technologies Market, By Components

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Global Defense Robotic Technologies Market, By Application

• Healthcare

• Defence and Security

• Aerospace

• Automotive

• Electronics

• Domestic

• Others

Global Defense Robotic Technologies Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Defense Robotic Technologies Market

• Kongsberg Gruppen

• ABB Group

• Adept Technology

• Fanuc Corporation

• Boeing

• Saab AB

• Northrup Grumman Corporation

• Clearpath Robotics Inc.

• Lockheed Marin Corporation

• Elbit System Ltd

• Yaskawa Electric Corporation

• KUKA AG

• iRobot

• Intuitive Surgical

• Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

• Yamaha Corporation

• Kawasaki Heavy Industries

