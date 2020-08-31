Global Chatbots Market Key Trends (2019-2026) by Type (Software and Services), Usage (Websites, Contact Centers, Social Media and Mobile Platform), Deployment Type (On-Premises and On Cloud), Industry Vertical, End User, and Geography.

Chatbot, in general, is created to achieve the realistic simulation of how a human would behave as a conversational partner, thereby passing the Turing test. It is basically a computer programming that conducts a conversation via auditory or textual methods.

Chatbots Market is expected to reach 15482.4 million by 2026 from 710 million in 2016 at a CAGR of 36.1%.

Global Chatbots Market Key Trends, By Type:

• Software

• Services

Global Chatbots Market Key Trends, By Usage:

• Websites

• Contact Centers

• Social Media

• Mobile Platform

Global Chatbots Market Key Trends, By Industry Vertical:

• Financial Services

• Healthcare

• Communication

• Retail

• Travel And Hospitality

• Government

• Education

• Utilities

Global Chatbots Market Key Trends, By Deployment Type:

• On Premises

• On Cloud

Global Chatbots Market Key Trends, By End User:

• Small and Medium Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Global Chatbots Market Key Trends, By Geography:

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America.

Maximize Market Research offers high-quality market research reports, publishing around 1000 studies annually. These reports are custom made for a host of industries, providing in-depth market analysis and forecast, investigating significant business trends and highlighting and identifying possible development opportunities across the entire value chain. Teams of experienced and consummate research professionals constantly track important industries, recognizing key developments, potential growth opportunities and unmet needs. Our research reports are aimed to provide an in-depth understanding of the business environment, breaking down the market in a systematic process to highlight focus areas for clients.

