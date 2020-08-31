Global Citizen Services AI Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –by Technology, Application and Region.

Global Citizen Services AI Market was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has helpful applications in various areas of government, including traffic management with data collected in real time from CCTV cameras, traffic lights, and other sources aiding traffic flow optimization and consumer service centers manned by robots that use AI to answer questions. Algorithms and machine learning techniques, in which computers analyze huge amounts of data to detect statistical patterns and develop models that can be used to make accurate predictions, are quickly becoming key tools for governments.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Major driving factors of the market are an integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics with citizen services, necessary for information technology modernization and increasing the demand for automation technology. Opportunity faced by citizen services market is increasing demand for citizen services AI. However, lack of awareness among government organizations about new technologies and lack of expertise and infrastructure among end users are the hindering factors for the market growth.

Face recognition segment is leading the market for citizen services AI based on technology. Face recognition or identification is the forward-thinking technology owing to artificial intelligence. AI is utilized to create a smart engine which is based on the handling of visual content and visual data software. It is built to forecast the advantage to the businesses and their consumer.

Region-wise, APAC is expected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific, economies are continuing to urbanise at a rapid pace. Strong population growth in cities is needing improved transportation links, more sustainable urban planning, and better management of energy & resources. Meanwhile, ageing populations in urban areas through the region reinforces the need to increase and improve healthcare services and make cities more accessible for the elderly. India is a massive country and primary healthcare facilities have not sufficiently reached all nooks and corners of it. With covering infrastructure and less number of doctors per 1000 citizens, it is challenging for the government to ability good quality healthcare to its citizens.

Major leading players including in the global citizen services AI market. The Alibaba is the global leading provider of public cloud services. The company provides to government agencies with an end-to-end solution with a machine learning platform for AI services. The platform supplies a visualized web interface and powerful computing capabilities; it relies on Alibaba Cloud distributed computing clusters to meet the demands of its consumers and raise its growth.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Citizen Services AI Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Citizen Services AI Market.

Scope of the Global Citizen Services AI Market

Global Citizen Services AI Market, By Application

• Traffic and Transportation Management

• Healthcare

• Public Safety

• Utilities

• General Services

Global Citizen Services AI Market, By Technology

• Machine Learning

• Natural Language Processing

• Image Processing

• Face Recognition

Global Citizen Services AI Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Citizen Services AI Market

• Servicenow

• Microsoft

• IBM

• Accenture

• AWS

• NVIDIA

• Intel

• Alibaba

• Tencent

• Pegasystems

• ADDO

• Baidu

