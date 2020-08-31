Global Airport Surveillance Radar Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast 2019-2026 by Product type, by End User and by Region.

Global Airport Surveillance Radar Market was valued US$ 1.28 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast. Driving factors for Airport Surveillance Radar Market are growing demand for air travel, increase in defines budgets and integration of satellite navigation system with airport surveillance radar and aviation investors had started to implement satellite-based technologies to improve their air navigation surveillance-related operations will boost the demand for airport surveillance radar market. Financial inconveniences and emerging competitors can hamper the growth of Airport Surveillance Radar Market.

Global Airport Surveillance Radar Market is segmented into by vehicle type, by sales channel, by product type and by region. Based on vehicle type, Airport Surveillance Radar Market is classified into Passenger Cars, Light commercial vehicles & Heavy Commercial vehicles. In sales channel are parted into OEM & Aftermarket. In product type are divided into Electronic Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Anti-lock Braking System, and Differential Slip Control & Traction Control System. Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Global industry Analysis and forecast 2018-2026

In terms of product, Secondary Radar segment hold the XX % of market share during the forecast period. Secondary radar is most preferred cause of it provides more detailed information with less effort, increase throughput by allowing aircraft to be closer together, increasing utilization of the controlled airspace and thus allowing many more take-offs and landings in a given time will be key opportunity to boost the demand for airport surveillance market.

In terms of end-user, civil airports segment is projected to grow at fastest during the forecast period. Rise in travelling industry has generated more business via international and domestic flight service. Civil airports are equipped with numerous advanced radar systems and automated FOD detection sensors, remote snow depth measurement, and foreign object debris detection (FODD) systems are drive this segment in Airport Surveillance Radar Market.

Among region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR XX % during the forecast period. Emerging economics and massive growth in tourism across the region like Malaysia, China, Thailand, Japan and India will create more opportunity in this region. Rise in disposal income and ever increasing population of this region will create more opportunity in Airport Surveillance Radar Market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Airport Surveillance Radar Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Airport Surveillance Radar Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Airport Surveillance Radar Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global Airport Surveillance Radar Market Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Airport Surveillance Radar Market make the report investor’s guide.

The scope of the Report Global Airport Surveillance Radar Market:

Global Airport Surveillance Radar Market, By Product Type

• Primary Radar

• Secondary Radar

Global Airport Surveillance Radar Market, By End-User

• Civil Airports

• Military Airports

Global Airport Surveillance Radar Market, By region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Player analyzed in the Global Airport Surveillance Radar Market Report:

• Indra Sistemas

• Lockheed Martin

• Harris Corporation

• Rockwell Collins

• Raytheon

• Northrop Grumman

• Becker Avionics Inc

• Intelcan

• Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

• Leonardo S.p.A

• Intelcan Technosystems Inc.

• Thales Group

• NEC Corporation

• Shoghi Communications Ltd

• TERMA

• BAE Systems

• HENSOLDT

• AngioDynamics, Inc.

• Exelis, Inc.

• Frequentis AG

• Kongsberg Gallium Ltd

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Airport Surveillance Radar Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Airport Surveillance Radar Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Airport Surveillance Radar Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Airport Surveillance Radar Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Airport Surveillance Radar Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Airport Surveillance Radar Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Airport Surveillance Radar Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Airport Surveillance Radar by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Airport Surveillance Radar Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Airport Surveillance Radar Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Airport Surveillance Radar Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

