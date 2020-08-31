Global Cladding Systems Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) –by Component, Material, Application and Region.

Global Cladding Systems Market was valued at US$ 438.2Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 823.4Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.2% during a forecast period.



Cladding system is used to give a final finish to the building exteriors. They aid to protect the building from rain, dust, snow, wind, and other external factors. Additionally, cladding systems serve decorative functions as well and make buildings visually appealing.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

High-performance characteristics of the cladding system coupled with increasing construction activities around the world are expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. High installation and maintenance costs are expected to restrain the cladding system market growth. Also, a shortage of raw material is also a major issue.

A rise in spending on the development of educational and healthcare buildings is expected to drive growth in the institutional segment. External walls in schools & colleges need thermal insulation & impact resistance at a low cost, with frequent repair or maintenance efforts, which is expedited by such panels.

The ceramic segment is dominating the cladding system market. Ceramic is mainly used for tile cladding, and therefore plays an important role in the construction industry. The ceramic tiles increase the overall atmosphere of a residential or commercial landscape. The selection of the type of these tiles is based on numerous factors such as ease of maintenance, durability, comfort, safety, style, and design templates. The usage of ceramic tiles kinds from bathrooms and kitchens in households to restaurants, laboratories, medical centres, shopping centres, schools, and government buildings.

North American region is projected to lead the cladding systems market during the forecast period. Factors such as the development of green buildings and an increase in energy efficiency codes and building specifications are expected to drive the cladding systems market growth in the North American region.

Moreover, increased focus on energy-efficient buildings, stringent requirements for insulation, and new building codes have generated awareness about thermal insulation in buildings in the region.

Recent Development: April 2018, James Hardie Industries Plc. acquired a European building material business- Fermacell GmbH, with a goal to strengthen its business. This strategic enterprise is expected to spur the growth of its fibre cement business across Europe. Additionally, it will also strengthen its geographical footprint and product portfolio.

May 2018, Tata Steel Limited’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Bamnipal Steel Limited (India), acquired Bhushan Steel Limited (India). This acquisition is likely to increase the steel capacity of the Tata Steel Group as a whole.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Cladding Systems Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size.

Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Cladding Systems Market.

Scope of Global Cladding Systems Market

Global Cladding Systems Market, By Material

• Ceramic

• Wood

• Stucco & Eifs

• Brick & Stone

• Metal

• Vinyl

• Fiber Cement

• Others

Global Cladding Systems Market, By Component

• Wall

• Roof

Global Cladding Systems Market, By Application

• Commercial

• Residential

Global Cladding Systems Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in Global Cladding Systems Market

• Compagnie De Saint Gobain S.A.

• Dowdupont Inc

• Tata Steel Limited

• Arconic

• Westlake Chemical

• ETEX Group

• James Hardie Industries PLC

• CSR Limited

• Nichiha Corporation

• Boral Limited

• Cembrit Holding A/S

• Louisiana Pacific Corporation

• Kingspan PLC

• Coverworld UK

• Westman Steel

• Ca Group Limited

• Arcelormittal

• TIMco.co

• Middle East Insulation LLC

• Trespa International B.V.

• Dumaplast

• Accord Floors

