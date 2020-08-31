Global Maritime Security Systems Industry Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Categories, By Threat and Vulnerabilities, by End Users and Region.

Global Maritime Security Systems Industry Market was valued at US$ 19Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 31Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.31% during a forecast period Maritime security is one of the majorly used security system involved in the prevention from intentional damage through sabotage, illegal seaborne immigration, Crime against ship, subversion or terrorism.

The upsurge Inspection is one of the primary activities that maritime security personnel is engaged in and at times also involved in forced boarding of vessels. This factor is expected to impact more on the growth of Maritime Security Systems Industry Market.Based on the Categories, Port and Critical Infrastructure Security segment is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period due to Ports are a major example of hubs’ need for modernization, including city-port relations and the smart urban development of Port Cities, cyber-attacks are becoming a daily problem that show how the public sector and private sector have to create synergies to provide a safer and secure conditions. SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition) systems are representing a serious threat to the infrastructure protection. In End User, Government Agencies segment is also expected to lead the market growth.

The report provides details list of drivers and restraints of the market, which are influencing the market growth.

Major driving factors of the market are sea level is rising, and the rise in sea level will continue beyond the year 2100, to secure seaports and other critical infrastructure facilities are some of the most complex and demanding security applications. Maritime security systems industry solutions often include many miles of perimeter, harbor facilities with pleasure, cargo and coast guard watercraft coming and going, dock workers loading, unloading and moving cargo, tourists boarding and disembarking cruise ships, on-shore storage and production facilities and many other functions. Critical infrastructure such as water and food supply, transportation roadways, tunnels and bridges, energy storage, generation and transportation and other vital elements of modern society are often targets of activists, terrorists and other would-be saboteurs. These extremely diverse environments present unique challenges and complex technical requirements, Geographical area and nature threats will act as a restraint to the market.

In terms of region, Asia pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period owing to increased maritime security sector, Asia Pacific is projected to lead global growth through 2022, In Southeast Asia developing countries depend on tourism as a main driver of economic growth. Sea-lanes through the South China Sea account for $5 trillion in trade every year’s and expected to grow further in future. Asia Pacific economies like China and India. Corvettes are set to account for the largest share of spending at 25.7%, in relation to other market segments of destroyers, frigates, aircraft carriers and amphibious ships the rising demand of Maritime Security Systems Industries will play a big part in this.

India and China are forecast to be the two fastest-growing markets in Asia Pacific for vehicles production.

The report includes a detailed study of Porter’s Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the market. Moreover, the study also covers a market attractiveness analysis, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in Maritime Security Systems Industry Market are SAAB AB, Kelvin Hughes, Neptune Maritime Security, FLIR Systems, Hart international, Thales Group, Zeal GMS Ltd., ESC Global Security, Honeywell International Inc., Harris Corporation, Selex ES Inc, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Elbit Systems Ltd., BAE Systems Inc., Westminster Group PLC, Sonardyne International Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Signalis GmbH and Terma A/S.

Scope of the Report for Maritime Security Systems Industry Market

Global Maritime Security Systems Industry Market, BY Categories

• Port and Critical Infrastructure Security

• Vessel Security

• Coastal Surveillance

Global Maritime Security Systems Industry Market, by Threat and Vulnerabilities

• Deep Water Security

• Perimeter Security

• Others

Global Maritime Security Systems Industry Market, by End Users

• Military

• Government Agencies

• Coast Guards

• Others

Global Maritime Security Systems Industry Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Maritime Security Systems Industry Market

• SAAB AB

• Kelvin Hughes

• Neptune Maritime Security

• FLIR Systems

• Hart international

• Thales Group

• Zeal GMS Ltd.

• ESC Global Security

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Harris Corporation

• Selex ES Inc

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Elbit Systems Ltd.

• BAE Systems Inc.

• Westminster Group PLC

• Sonardyne International Ltd.

• Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

• Signalis GmbH

