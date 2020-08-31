Global Electric Aircraft Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Aircraft Type, Component, Technology, Power Density, Application and By Region.

Global Electric Aircraft Market was valued US$ 96.3 Mn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast period. Electric Aircraft Market is segmented by aircraft type, component, technology, power density, application and region.

Aircraft type is segmented by ultra-light aircraft, light jet. Component are divided into battery, electric motor, other. Technology is splits is hybrid and all electric. Power density are classified as less than 500 KM, more than 500 KM. application are classified are Commercial & Military. Region wise divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Electric aircraft market help in reducing air, noise & ground pollution. In addition to this, use of electric aircraft results in lessening hazards of global warming driving Electric Aircraft Market demand. Growth in per capita income has resulted in a constant increase in the number of air passengers over the earlier few years. It drives demand for aircraft, which in turn is driving the growth of the light Electric Aircraft Market. An electric aircraft is powered by electric motors where the electricity may be supplied through various methods including, ground power cables, ultra capacitors, batteries, power beaming, and solar cells. Manufacturers are trying to develop electric-powered aircraft that will consume no fuel, emit no NOx or CO2 and will be substantially quieter than gas powered aeroplanes.

Based on the power density, the less than 500 km segment is anticipated to lead the electric aircraft market during the forecast period. Aircraft can achieve higher range with the introduction of advanced and high capacity batteries in the market. As a result, the electric aircraft with increased range was launched for commercial use. The ultra-light electric aircraft available in the market mostly have power density from 0 to 500 km.

On the basis of component, the battery segment of the electric aircraft market is estimated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Batteries and other storage devices can be installed in the primary structure of the electric aircraft, most electric powered aircraft use lithium-ion batteries. These batteries are economic and can be scaled to build larger systems of several hundred kWh energy capacities.

In terms of region, North America is expected to be a major region for Electric Aircraft Market. Growing military upgrades, such as the purchase of unmanned aerial vehicles, and advanced military jets are expected to increase demand for Electric Aircraft Market in North America during the forecast period

Some of the key players in the electric aircraft market are Tttech Computertechnik AG, Safran SA, Raytheon Company, The Boeing Company, Bombardier Inc., The Airbus Group, Zodiac Aerospace SA, Honeywell International, Inc., Thales Group, and United Technologies Corporation among others.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Electric Aircraft Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Electric Aircraft Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Electric Aircraft Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Electric Aircraft Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Global Electric Aircraft Market:

Global Electric Aircraft Market, By Aircraft Type

• Ultra-light Aircraft

• Light Jet

Global Electric Aircraft Market, By Component

• Battery

• Electric Motor

• Others

Global Electric Aircraft Market, By Technology

• Hybrid

• All Electric

Global Electric Aircraft Market, By Power Density

• Less than 500 KM

• More than 500 KM

Global Electric Aircraft Market, By Application

• Commercial

• Military

Global Electric Aircraft Market, By Region

• North-America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East

• Asia Pacific

Key players operating in the Global Electric Aircraft Market:

• Zunum Aero

• Yuneec International

• PC Aero

• Pipistrel

• Eviation Aircraft

• Lilium

• Schempp-Hirth

• Volta-Volaré

• Bye Aerospace

• Electric Aircraft Corporation

• DeLorean Aerospace

• Joby Aviation

• Siemens

• Evektor

• Boeing

• Safran

• Airbus

• Raytheon

• Honeywell International Inc.

