Global Terminal Tractor Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Fuel, Tonnage, Models, Technology, End-use Industry and Region.

Global Terminal Tractor Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 5.1 % during forecast period.

Terminal Tractors proposal numerous benefits over road trucks, like the layout of the driveline, visibility, maneuverability, and chassis construction with an elevating fifth wheel. So, adoption of Terminal Tractors in port activities for the handling of goods is growing. Additionally, Terminal Tractor manufacturers are aiming more on the development of Terminal Tractors for terminal operations.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Terminal Tractors are mostly used at seaports for material handling, like loading and unloading of materials. Fast turnaround time, low operating cost, excellent maneuverability, unique comfort, and easily accessible service points are enhancing the adoption of Terminal Tractors significantly. Moreover, applications of Terminal Tractors in the logistic industry, manufacturing facilities, and at industrial sites are growing, which in turn is offering significant opportunities to Terminal Tractor manufacturers.

Off-Road trucks segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to its increasing use in warehouses and logistic centres. Also, off-road Terminal Tractors helps with productivity and efficiency by shuttling and moving semi-trailers at a worksite, which so creates an ample growth opportunity for the market during the projection period.

Diesel/Gasoline segment is dominating the global terminal tractor market owing to the efficient power delivery, low fuel costs, and inadequate/insufficient electric infrastructure at small and medium terminals.

North America is the largest Terminal Tractor market, both in terms of value and volume during the forecast period. The reason may be attributed owing to the presence of major market players in this region who are continuously engaged in the development of new generation yard trucks. Further down, the APAC is estimated to dominate the market growth during the forecast period, owing to the growth of airport and seaport activities in developing countries such as India and China.

Several major players operating in the market for terminal tractor such as Kalmar, Mol CY NV, CAPACITY TRUCKS. Kalmar is the leading player in the terminal tractor market owing to its presence in all the major region. Kalmar has adopted a blend of the contracts & agreements and mergers & acquisitions strategies to retain its position in the terminal tractor market.

A key development in Global Terminal Tractor Market: In September 2016, Kalmar Company won an order for two T2 terminal tractors from HeavyMovement in Spain. During the same year, Kalmar won a contract Gulftainer Lebanon to resource six Kalmar T2 terminal tractors.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Terminal Tractor Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Terminal Tractor Market.

Scope of the Global Terminal Tractor Market

Global Terminal Tractor Market, by Fuel

• Diesel/Gasoline

• HEV

• BEV

Global Terminal Tractor Market, by Tonnage

• Below 50 Tons

• Between 50-100 Tons

• Above 100 Tons

Global Terminal Tractors Market, by Models

• On-Road Trucks

• Off-Road Trucks

Global Terminal Tractor Market, by End-use Industry

• Port

• Industry

• Heavy Industry

• Food & Beverage

• Oil & Gas

• Others

Global Terminal Tractor Market, by Technology

• Manual

• Semi-autonomous

• Autonomous

Global Terminal Tractor Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Terminal Tractor Market

• Kalmar

• Mol CY nv

• CAPACITY TRUCKS

• AUTOCAR

• TICO tractors

• Faw Jiefang Automotive

• Hualing Xingma Automobile

• Dongfeng Trucks

• Saic-iveco Hongyan Commercial Vehicle

• C&C Trucks

• AB Volvo

• BYD Company Limited

• CVS FERRARI S.P.A.

• Hoist Liftruck Mfg., LLC

• Konecranes

• MAFI Transport Systems GmbH

• SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED

• TERBERG SPECIAL VEHICLES

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Terminal Tractor Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Terminal Tractor Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Terminal Tractor Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Terminal Tractor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Terminal Tractor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Terminal Tractor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Terminal Tractor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Terminal Tractor by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Terminal Tractor Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Terminal Tractor Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Terminal Tractor Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

