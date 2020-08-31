Global Micro-Hybrid Vehicles Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Battery Type, Battery Capacity, Vehicle Type, and Region.

Global Micro-Hybrid Vehicles Market was valued US$ XX Bn. in 2019 and is expected to grow US$ XX Bn. by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Overview:

A micro-hybrid vehicle uses ‘start-stop system,’ where regenerative braking technology helps to stop a combustion engine when the vehicle pulls to a stop, and to restart it when the driver accelerates. A micro-hybrid vehicle has the lowest battery size as they support only in the start-stop function. There are numerous different versions of the system, which some are now calling the ‘simplest hybrid technology’ on the global market. Micro hybrid promoters say the cars can deliver 5-10% better fuel economy and so lower tailpipe emissions. The report presents an overview of the development of the market for vehicles with micro-hybrid technology. Rising sales of consumer vehicles across regional markets with emerging economies, like India and China, are presenting huge growth opportunities for the micro-hybrid vehicles market.

The global micro-hybrid vehicles market report delivers the market share analysis of the key players operating in the industry. These players are profiled and their business overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments have been covered in the profile. Some of the key players operating in the global micro-hybrid vehicles market include Audi AG, General Motors Company, BMW AG, Toyota Motor Corporation, and others.

Market Dynamics:

The development of high-performance lithium-ion batteries is the factor studied and analyzed in the report with their prospects of growth curve in the forecast period. These vehicles have small batteries and motors that do not need technical requirements for manufacturing batteries. The increased focus of manufacturers on improvements in battery technology and cost reduction are supplementing developments in the market of micro-hybrid vehicles. These batteries have design enhancements, which improve the overall life cycle of the vehicle and enable them to perform a start-stop function at a minimal cost. Thus, it can be said that the development of high capacity lithium-ion batteries is expected to fuel the growth of the market in the future. The advanced generation micro-hybrid vehicles have features, like energy harvesting and regeneration, which help keep the air conditioning running when the engine is not under function. The concerns to protect the environment and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, mainly carbon dioxide, will play a major role in driving the growth of the market.

On the other hand, the longer time for charging the batteries and lower battery capacities is expected to be a key restraining factor for the micro-hybrid vehicle market.

Market Segmentation:

Region-wise, Europe region is expected to hold the largest market share of the global micro-hybrid vehicles market by 2027 and its demand & supply analysis is covered in the report by region. Because of the presence of lucrative countries, like Germany, the U.K., France, and Norway. In developed countries, people are willing to pay for such micro-hybrid vehicles with high quality and performance. Also, the presence of key players in the region, such as Daimler AG, Audi AG, and BMW AG are driving the market growth.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at highest CAGR throughout 2027. Thanks to the rising sales of consumer vehicles into developing countries, like China and India and Asian countries they present lucrative opportunity for the regional market. The rising population of people with high disposable incomes and the willingness to spend more on eco-friendly automobiles in these countries is compelling car manufacturers to introduce micro-hybrid vehicles. In the future, a significant share of total car sales in these countries is expected to have hybrid technology.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Micro-Hybrid Vehicles Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants.

The report also helps in understanding Global Micro-Hybrid Vehicles Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Micro-Hybrid Vehicles Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Micro-Hybrid Vehicles Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Micro-Hybrid Vehicles Market

Global Micro-Hybrid Vehicles Market, by Battery Type

• Lead Acid Batteries

• Lithium Ion Batteries

• Others

Global Micro-Hybrid Vehicles Market, By Battery Capacity

• 12-V Micro-Hybrid

• 48-V Micro-Hybrid

• Others

Global Micro-Hybrid Vehicles Market, By Vehicle Type

• Light Vehicles

• Heavy Vehicles

Global Micro-Hybrid Vehicles Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Micro-Hybrid Vehicles Market

• Audi AG

• General Motors Company

• BMW AG

• Toyota Motor Corporation

• Daimler AG

• Fuji Motor Corp

• Hyundai Motor Company

• Fiat Automobiles S.p.A.

• Jaguar Land Rover

• Nissan

• Mahindra & Mahindra

• Porshe Ag

• Mazda Motor Corporation

• Others

