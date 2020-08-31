Global Injection Moulding Market for Automotive Vehicles – Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by type, material type, component, vehicle, region.

Global Injection Moulding Market is a manufacturing process for producing parts in large volume. It is most typically used in mass-production processes where the same part is being created thousands or even millions of times in succession.

Injection moulding find a range of applications in automotive industry. They are used to manufacture the most complex and critical parts including interior and exterior trim components, electronic subassemblies, and under-hood application components. Automobile manufacturers have been focusing on reducing overall weight of vehicles to improve fuel efficiency. Increasing use of plastics to replace metals and alloys in automotive components is expected to drive product demand from automobile segment, thereby providing immense opportunity for the market to grow during forecast period.

Volatile prices of major raw materials such as benzene, ethylene, propylene, and styrene coupled with growing environmental concerns regarding their disposal is expected to hinder market growth over the forecast period. Companies should focus on developing in injection moulded plastics using bio-based counterparts to overcome such challenges.

Asia Pacific led the global demand with a market share of over xx % in terms of volume and value in 2018. Growing automobile demand in countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia are expected to drive market penetration in the region. Major injection moulding companies are shifting their manufacturing base to Asia Pacific countries such as India, China, Indonesia, and Thailand owing to low labour costs.

China now is the largest automobile consumer. According to the research of the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, in 2017 the number of car sales in China market reached 41,984,100 sets, an increase of 13.87%, both car production and sales in China are the largest in the world. Along with the auto industry booming, injection moulding for auto parts are growing fast, 90% of automotive parts are produced by injection moulds, this is a huge market for injection moulding companies.

Major companies have integrated their operations across the value chain to enhance their market presence. Other players having noteworthy stake in the market include LyondellBasell; Eastman Chemical Company; Huntsman; Ineos Group; and Magna International Inc. All these major players are using various an organic and inorganic growth strategies such as M&A, Strategic alliances, etc.

Scope of Report

Injection moulding by type

• Single-component injection moulding

• Multi-component injection moulding

Injection moulding by material type

• Metals

• Glasses

• Elastomers

• Confections

• Thermoplastic polymers

• Thermosetting polymers

Injection moulding by material by component

• Accelerator pedal module

• Auto shark fins

• Panels and coverings

• Opening handles

• Functional parts for locking systems and vehicle interiors

• Diverse functional parts for vehicle interiors

• Other components

Injection moulding by material by vehicle

• Passenger Vehicle

• Light Commercial Vehicle

• Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Injection moulding by material by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Major Players

• RBURG

• ENGEL

• Haitian International

• Husky Injection Molding Systems

• KraussMaffei Group

• Milacron Holdings Corp.

• Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd.

• Sumitomo Heavy Industries

• The Japan Steel Works

• Ube Industries, Ltd.

• Eastman Chemical Company

• Huntsman

• Ineos Group

• Magna International Inc.

• Boy Machines Inc.

• Engel Machinery, Inc.

• Fortune International Inc.

• Injection Molding Div.

• Wittmann Battenfeld, Inc.,

• Toshiba Machine Co.

• Siemens Process Industries

• Rockwell Automation, Inc.,

• ARBURG, Sumitomo (SHI)

• Demag Plastics Machinery GmbH

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Injection Moulding Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Injection Moulding Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Injection Moulding Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Injection Moulding Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Injection Moulding Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Injection Moulding Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Injection Moulding Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Injection Moulding by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Injection Moulding Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Injection Moulding Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Injection Moulding Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

