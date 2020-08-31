Global High Performance Trucks Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Transmission Type, Power Output, Applications, Fuel Type, Vehicle Type, Engine Type and Region.

Global High Performance Trucks Market was valued US$ XX Mn. in 2019 and is expected to grow US$ XX Mn. by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.



Market Overview:

High-performance trucks are those, which are armed with powerful motors & electric control system and also contain traction system. They are generally of two types, like medium & heavy-duty trucks, and pickup trucks. They are broadly used in applications, like refrigeration, tanker, container, and RMC. There is increasing adoption of high-performance trucks, because of growth in the retail industry. The rising strictness influences the improvements in the engine & exhaust technologies of high-performance trucks in emission norms for heavy- and light-duty vehicles.

The key manufacturers are adopting various technologies to increase fuel efficiency and enhance the power output with engine weight reduction. Similarly, supply & demand for goods are majorly dependent on efficient logistics, and it also needs a well-established road infrastructure. Efficient logistic operations require medium & heavy-duty vehicles with high engine power output, which is driving the demand for the high-performance trucks market.

Market Dynamics:

The demand for high-performance trucks, because of its demand from industrial applications. Also, the commercial trucks are being modified with internal engine components, for example connecting rods, pistons, and camshafts, which are consecutively driving the demand for high-performance trucks market. The main function of the high-performance vehicles is the transportation of goods and products in delivery and mining activities. The transport industry plays a vital role in the stabilization of the economy of the emerging economies, as it facilitates in ensuring the transfer of goods from major ports and shipment points to other parts of the country. And so, the increasing application of the high-performance trucks by the transport industry is driving the growth of the market.

The demand for reduced engines, together with the widespread use of additional powertrain to boost the engine, has brought about the development of high-performance trucks in recent years. Chevy’s Silverado is one of the examples exhibiting the degree of change pickups have experienced in the past five years. Besides Chevrolet, Dodge is also one of the very few companies that are intricately involved in the manufacturing of high-performance trucks in North America and Europe and has created a huge portfolio of high-performance vehicles, particularly in the last 5 years.

On the other hand, the high cost involved in the manufacturing of high-performance trucks is expected to restrain the growth of the high-performance trucks market.

Market Segmentation:

In terms of the applications, the dumping trucks segment is expected to register the largest market share of XX% of the high-performance trucks market. Enormous demand is being produced for the dumping trucks with high power output engine with an increase in investment in the infrastructural activities. High investment by the government in emerging countries for improvement, and up-gradation of road network facilities, are also driving the demand for dumping trucks for load carrying.

Based on the transmission type, the semi-automatic segment is expected to hold the highest CAGR of XX%, thanks to the benefits offered by transmissions such as comfort similar to the automatic transmission system, and fuel efficiency, which is also achieved by manual transmission. Also, the low cost of semi-automatic transmission as compared to the automatic transmission system is leading due to the amount in the use of the emerging and cost-sensitive region, like the Asia-Pacific.

Region-wise, the Asia Pacific region is expected to account for the largest market share of XX% of the global high-performance trucks market in the future. This is because of the thriving construction industry led by the ever-increasing population in China, Indonesia, and India supports the regional growth, increasing the acceptance of these trucks. The same trends are expected to remain in the future as well.

The high-performance trucks market in the North American region expected to register for the second-largest share of XX% of the global market in the future. The region is expected to generate a vast demand, particularly for high-performance dumping trucks. The U.S. market leads the regional market, showcasing a range of high-performance vehicles.

Just a couple of years ago, sales of passenger cars, SUVs, and trucks were almost at parity in the region. Though, truck sales have increased while car sales have dropped. This trend would continue in the upcoming year, which would substantiate the growth of the market in the US and finally in the North American region.

Recent Development:

In Oct 2018, Sentinel Capital Partners announced that they have acquired Holley Performance Products who are manufacturer of exhaust system, engine tuning & ignition system, injection system, and carburetors. This acquisition will help the company to grow their business portfolio by providing better product and services to the customers.

In July 2019, Scania India launched its Next Truck Generation (NTG), directed at the nation’s mining industry. The launch was aimed to drive the evolution of the country’s transport solutions in construction, long haulage business, and mining.

In March 2018, Volvo Trucks launched the VNX series which was built specifically for the needs of heavy-haul trucking operations.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global High Performance Trucks Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global High Performance Trucks Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global High Performance Trucks Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global High Performance Trucks Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global High Performance Trucks Market

Global High Performance Trucks Market, By Transmission Type

• Automatic Transmission

• Semi-Automatic Transmission

• Manual Transmission

Global High Performance Trucks Market, By Power Output

• 250–400 HP

• 401–550 HP

• >550 HP

Global High Performance Trucks Market, By Applications

• Refrigeration

• Dumping

• Special Application

• Tanker

• RMC

• Container

• Distribution

Global High Performance Trucks Market, By Fuel Type

• Diesel

• CNG

• LNG

Global High Performance Trucks Market, By Vehicle Type

• Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks

• Pickup Trucks

Global High Performance Trucks Market, By Engine Type

• Conventional Gasoline

• Supercharged Gasoline

• Supercharged/Turbocharged Diesel

• Conventional Diesel

• Others

Global High Performance Trucks Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global High Performance Trucks Market

• AB Volvo

• Daimler AG.

• Scania

• PACCAR Inc.

• MAN

• Toyota

• Ford Motor Company

• General Motors

• FCA

• Nissan

• Allison Transmission Inc.

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG

• Cummins Inc.

• Eaton

• American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc.

• Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

• Chevrolet

• Dodge

• Caterpillar Inc.

• Others

