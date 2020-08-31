Global Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast 2019-2026 by Technology, by Component, by Vehicle and by Region.

Global Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market was valued US$ 29.32 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a XX % CAGR of around during a forecast period.

Driving factors of exhaust heat recovery system market are rise in production of vehicle at global level, increasing disposal income, demanding electric vehicle due to climatic changes in environment, rising pollution by vehicle, governing bodies of various countries, manufacturers, and consumers are focusing on research and development related to reducing pollution these factors can create more opportunity for exhaust heat recovery system market. Lower level awareness among consumers and emerging competitors can hamper the growth of the exhaust heat recovery system market.

The report provides an in-depth segment analysis of the global Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market, thereby providing valuable insights at macro as well as micro levels. By Vehicle, the Passenger car segment shares the largest market during the forecast period. Increase in production of passenger vehicles across the globe, the decline in bank interest rate, rapid urbanization, rising safety concern and the majority of diesel passenger cars are equipped with EHRS technologies such as EGR and turbocharger will lead to an opportunity in exhaust recovery system market.

Based on the component, EGR Cooler segment is projected to grow at the fastest during the forecast period. The major problem faced by today’s world is environmental pollution for which vehicular traffic is a major contributor. EGR cooler reduces the combustion temperature, preventing valve clatter and detonation from vehicles and helps the environment to be clean. Most trending nowadays and government initiatives to save the environment will boost the market for EGR cooler in the exhaust heat recovery system market.

Among regions, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period. Emerging economies and strong presence of manufacturers in Japan, China, and India will boost the market in this region. Rise in disposal income, government subsidies to low down air pollution in this region and ever-increasing population of this region will create more opportunities in the exhaust heat recovery system market. Northern America region is projected to be the second-largest exhaust heat recovery system market for automotive.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market make the report investor’s guide.

The scope of the Report Global Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market:

Global Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market, By Technology

• EGR

• Turbocharger

• ORC

• TEG

Global Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market, By Component

• EGR Valve

• EGR Cooler

• Compressor

• Turbine

• Evaporator

• Condenser

• TEG Module

Global Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market,By Vehicle

• Passenger cars

• Electric vehicle

• LCV

• HCV

Global Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market, By region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Player analyzed in the Global Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market Report

• BorgWarner

• Continental

• Faurecia

• Denso

• MAHLE

• Hitachi Ltd

• Aptiv

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Bosal

• Cummins Inc.

• Tenneco

• Autoliv

• Ihi Corporation

• ABB Ltd

• Alstom

• Foster Wheeler AG

• Econotherm ltd.

• Thermax ltd.

• Ormat Technologies Inc

• Siemens AG

• General Electric

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd

