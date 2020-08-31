Global Cold Chain Logistics Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) By Type, Temperature Type, Application, and Region.

Global Cold Chain Logistics Market was valued US$ 147.27 Bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX %.

Cold chain logistics market is segmented into type, temperature type, application, and region. Based on application, cold chain logistics market is segmented into dairy & frozen desserts, meat, fish & seafood, fruits & vegetables, bakery & confectionery. Dairy & frozen desserts are estimated to hold largest share of cold chain logistics market due to need of maintaining constant temperature.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Rising variety of frozen products such as ice-cream, meat, and seafood are stored at freezing temperature will boost the cold chain logistics market. Increasing international trade of perishable processed food will lead the cold chain logistics market. Growing focus toward improvement of storage is booming the cold chain logistics market.

North America is estimated to hold a major share of cold chain logistics market followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. High penetration in North America is leading the cold chain logistics market in forecast period.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in Cold chain logistics market are Americold Logistics, Preferred Freezer Services, Burris Logistics, Lineage Logistics, Nichirei Logistics, Swire Group, VersaCold logistics Services, AGRO Merchants Group, LLC, Congebec Logistics, Inc., Conestoga Cold Storage, United States Cold Storage, Interstate Warehouse, Swire Cold Storage, Kloosterboer, and Interstate Warehousing.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Cold Chain Logistics Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Cold Chain Logistics Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Cold Chain Logistics Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Cold Chain Logistics Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Global Cold Chain Logistics Market:

Global Cold Chain Logistics Market, By Type

• Refrigerated storage

• Refrigerated transport

Global Cold Chain Logistics Market, By Temperature Type

• Chilled

• Frozen

Global Cold Chain Logistics Market, By Application

• Dairy & frozen products

• Meat, fish, and seafood

• Fruits & vegetables

• Bakery & confectionery products

• Others

Global Cold Chain Logistics Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key players, Global Cold Chain Logistics Market:

• Americold Logistics

• Preferred Freezer Services

• Burris Logistics

• Lineage Logistics

• Nichirei Logistics

• Swire Group

• VersaCold logistics Services

• AGRO Merchants Group

• LLC

• Congebec Logistics

• Inc.

• Conestoga Cold Storage

• United States Cold Storage

• Interstate Warehousing.

• Swire Cold Storage

• Kloosterboer

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Cold Chain Logistics Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Cold Chain Logistics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Cold Chain Logistics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Cold Chain Logistics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Cold Chain Logistics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Cold Chain Logistics by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

