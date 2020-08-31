Global Piling Machine Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product, Piling Method, Application and Region

Global Piling Machine Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.6 % during a forecast period.

A piling machine is used for placing poles or piles in the ground for supportive architectural structures or a piling rig used as construction machine for piling in foundation engineering. It is mainly applied to drill in sandy soil, clay, silty clay, etc. and widely used cast-in-place piles, diaphragm walls, foundation reinforcement and other foundation projects. Piling machines have piles of adjustable lengths which can extended through soft compressible or swelling soils into suitable bearing material.

Rapid infrastructural development across residential and commercial sectors are boosting the growth in the global piling machine market. Expansion of the metals and minerals industries, coupled with industrialization in emerging economies like China, India, and the Middle East & africa are expected to drive the global piling machine market growth.

The global piling machine market is analyzed for in-depth opportunities, challenges, market key trends, market indicators along with the graphical representation of attractiveness analysis as per segments. The report also covers all information and provide data as per the customization.

On the other hand, construction of buildings, bridges, railways and various other types of infrastructure needs costly piling machines capable of driving piles into the ground to the required depth. Additionally, The noise pollutions, which is formed by the pilling machine is considerably high. This noise pollution is causing some harmful effects like hypertension, high-stress levels, tinnitus, hearing loss, sleep disturbances. The government has set up strict regulations on noise pollution is limiting the growth of the global piling machine market.

Piling rigs segment is expected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR during the forecast period. The Piling rigs have the ability to perform multi-purpose functions including drilling and grouting and auger and screw boring. The Expansion of railways network in numerous countries including China, India, UAE, and Saudi Arabia, and new projects for the construction of new metro rail systems are expected to increase the demand for multi-functional piling machines, which will help in boosting the growth of the globe pilling machine market.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the leading position in the global piling machine market during the forecast period. The leading position in the market is attributed to the government initiatives towards the smart city project with the adoption of modern technologies includes CAD/CAM, BIM, and pilling machines. For instance, In 2017, India received nearly about US$ 24.7 billion of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in construction development sectors for housing, built-up infrastructure, and construction development. Additionally, population growth and rapid urbanization are leading to construction of new transport and utility infrastructure, educational institutions, and healthcare facilities, which is expected to boost the demand for piling machines in the region.

Piling machine key players have formed a collaboration with components suppliers and manufacturers to ensure the constant supply of raw materials for their captive consumption. Some of the piling machine manufacturers are focusing to develop new technologies with low noise and vibration, along with enhancement in machine efficiency. For Instance, In 2019, Trimble company launched the Trimble groundworks machine control system, which offers a reliable and streamlined machine control solution for drilling and piling operations.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global piling machine market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the global piling machine market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global piling machine market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment in the global piling machine market.

Scope of the Report for Global Piling Machine Market

Global Piling Machine Market, By Product

• Diesel Hammer

• Vertical Travel Lead Systems

• Hydraulic Hammer

• Hydraulic Press-in

• Vibratory Pile Driver

• Piling Rigs

• Others

Global Piling Machine Market, By Piling Method

• Impact Driven

• Drilled Percussive

• Rotary Boring

• Air-lift Reverse Circulation Drilling (RCD)

• Auger Boring

• Continuous Flight Auger

• Others

Global Piling Machine Market, By Application

• Civil Engineering

• Residential & Commercial Construction

• Industrial Construction

• Railways

• Oil & Gas

Global Piling Machine Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Piling Machine Market

• Boart Longyear Limited

• International Construction Equipment

• Liebherr Group

• Junttan Oy

• DELMAG Gmbh & Co. KG

• Casagrande Group

• Bauer Group

• Dawson Construction Plant, Ltd.

• Watson, Inc.

• Tescar

• Kencho Kobe Co., Ltd.

• Sinovo

• MKT Manufacturing, Inc.

• Spadina Piling Equipment

• Delmag GmbH & Co. KG

• Changsha Tianwei Engineering Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

• MAIT S.p.A

• BSP International Foundations Ltd.

• Soilmec S.p.A.

• Atlas Copco

• RTG Rammtechnik GmbH

• Sany Group

• BPH Equipment, Ltd.

• Vulcan Foundation Equipment

• Bermingham Foundation Solutions

• Guangdong Liyuan Hydraulic Machinery Co., Ltd.

