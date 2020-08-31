Global Strapping Machine Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product, Material, End User, Application and Region

Global Strapping Machine Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

Increasing need to protect product from damage in the applications such as food & beverages, consumer appliances, household appliances, newspaper, and other merchandises goods are expected to drive the global strapping machine market. The increasing expansion of the e-commerce industry expected to surge the demand for packaging equipment like machines.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

On the other hand, in developed countries, the adoption of robots for packaging applications is currently high owing to the high cost of robotic equipment. The rising usage of robotic equipment is projected to affect the market opportunities of conventional strapping machine manufacturers.

The packaging is becoming a vital parameter to attract consumers. Key players are spending a huge amount on packaging apart from the product itself. A strapping machine is a machine, which is extensively used for the packaging to place a band or strap around the packages to hold and deliver closure and security to the packages. The increasing demand in consumer goods, food and beverage industries are expected to share significant growth in the strapping machine market. Additionally, strapping machines are widely used in shipping industries for proper packaging to protect products or parcels.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the global strapping machine market. The growth in the market can be attributed to factors like rapid expansion of the end-user industries like food & beverage and consumer goods in this region. The emerging economies like India, China & Japan are projected to be the major contributes to the growth of the strapping machines market. Expansion of new food & beverage industries, growing disposal income of the consumers are boosting the growth of the strapping machines market in the region. Additionally, technical advancements with strapping machines are also a key factor, which is raising the demand for strapping machines in industries.

Some of the key players in the global strapping machine market are introducing new products to meet the rising customer needs. These key players are also focusing on acquisition and collaboration with leading key players to enhance their offerings in the market and increase their customer base. For instance, in 2017, Mosca Company presented an entry level semiautomatic strapping machine to increase its offerings in the market. The reasonable MO-M-8 machine is helping users to strap small amounts of products with maintaining high quality and performance.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and, project the global strapping machine market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global strapping machine market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

The Scope of the Report for Global Strapping Machine Market

Global Strapping Machine Market, ByProduct

• Semi-automatic

• Automatic

• Fully automatic

Global Strapping Machine Market,By Material

• Steel

• Polypropylene

• Polyester

• Polyethylene Terephthalate

• Polyvinyl chloride

Global Strapping Machine Market,By End User

• Food & Beverages

• Consumer electronics

• Household appliances

• Newspaper & graphics

• Others

Global Strapping Machine Market,By Application

• Bundling

• Handling Aid

• Load Securing

• Binding

• Packaging

Global Strapping Machine Market,By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Strapping Machine Market

• Polychem Corporation

• Dynaric Inc.

• Fromm Holdings AG

• Messersì Packaging S.r.l.

• MJ Maillis SA

• Mosca GmbH

• Samuel Strapping Systems

• StraPack Inc.

• Strapex Group

• Transpak Equipment Corp.

• Australian Warehouse Solutions

• Signode Packaging Systems Corporation

• Poly chem

• Crown Holdings Inc.

• Venus Packaging

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Strapping Machine Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Strapping Machine Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Strapping Machine Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Strapping Machine Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Strapping Machine Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Strapping Machine Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Strapping Machine Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Strapping Machine by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Strapping Machine Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Strapping Machine Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Strapping Machine Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

