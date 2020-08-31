Global Data Centre Uninterruptible Power Supply Market (UPS) – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product, Application, Technology, and Geography

Global Data Centre Uninterruptible Power Supply Market (UPS) was valued US$ 5.82 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

Data center UPS is mainly the mixture of small modules of the UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply) connected in series that let the end-user to modify the failed module without closing the whole system. Data center UPS supports to recover power supply ability and declines maintenance and operational cost.

Rising adoption of cloud computing services and soaring need for uninterrupted power to ensure efficient operations in banks, financial institutions, and businesses are anticipated to propel the data center’s uninterruptible power supply market. The rising adoption of modular data center UPS systems is one of the primary growth factors for this market.

Modular data center UPS systems have a lower capacity and cost much lesser and also enable additional modules to be installed based on capacity needs. However, the slow rate of technological advances acts as a challenge affecting the growth of the market. Other challenges in data center UPS market expansion are periodical maintenance, intense competitiveness for the price, the rising cost for raw material and skilled labor.

In terms of product, small data centers are expected to lead the market as they serve the requirements of SMBs. the small data centers segment accounted for more than half of the overall revenue in the data center uninterruptible power supply market and is expected to experience substantial growth over the forecast period. The rising number of organizations that are planning to up-scale their equipment is estimated to fuel the demand for medium and large capacity UPS.

Region-wise, North America was the leading revenue contributor in 2018 and is poised to witness remarkable growth over the forecast period. France, Germany, and the U.K. are anticipated to be at the forefront of the growth of the region. The Asia Pacific is also expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Data Centre Uninterruptible Power Supply Market (UPS) including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Data Centre Uninterruptible Power Supply Market (UPS) dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Data Centre Uninterruptible Power Supply Market (UPS) size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Distribution Channel, Type, and regional presence in the Global Data Centre Uninterruptible Power Supply Market (UPS) make the report investor’s guide.

Some of the key players in the data centre uninterruptible power supply (UPS) market are Schneider Electric SA, Emerson Network Power Inc., Eaton Corp., Toshiba Corp., General Electric Electrical Systems, Clary Corp., Belkin International Inc., Intellipower Inc., and Power Innovations International Inc., among others. Schneider Electric SA has acquired American Power Conversion Corporation and has become one of the largest publically traded companies in the United States

Scope of the Global Data Centre Uninterruptible Power Supply Market (UPS)

Global Data Centre Uninterruptible Power Supply Market (UPS), by Product

• Small Data Centers

• Medium Data Centers

• Large Data Centers

Global Data Centre Uninterruptible Power Supply Market (UPS), by Application

• Cloud storage

• Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system

• Data warehouse

• File servers

• Application servers

• Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems

Global Data Centre Uninterruptible Power Supply Market (UPS), by Technology

• Line interactive

• Standby

• Double conversion

Global Data Centre Uninterruptible Power Supply Market (UPS), by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Global Data Centre Uninterruptible Power Supply Market (UPS)

• Schneider Electric SA

• Emerson Network Power Inc.

• Eaton Corp.

• Toshiba Corp.

• General Electric Electrical Systems

• Clary Corp.

• Belkin International Inc.

• Intellipower Inc.

• Power Innovations International Inc.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Data Centre Uninterruptible Power Supply Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Data Centre Uninterruptible Power Supply Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Data Centre Uninterruptible Power Supply Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Data Centre Uninterruptible Power Supply Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Data Centre Uninterruptible Power Supply Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Data Centre Uninterruptible Power Supply Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Data Centre Uninterruptible Power Supply Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Data Centre Uninterruptible Power Supply by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Data Centre Uninterruptible Power Supply Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Data Centre Uninterruptible Power Supply Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Data Centre Uninterruptible Power Supply Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

