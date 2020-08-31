Global Energy-efficient Lighting Technology Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Product Type, Correlated color temperature, Application, and Geography

Global Energy-Efficient Lighting Technology Market was valued US$ 187.4Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 377.8Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.1% during a forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Energy-efficient Lighting Technology market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments by component, Correlated color temperature, Application, and region and, projects the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by Product Type, price, financial position, Product Type portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to particular market segment.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/26030

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

In Global Energy-efficient Lighting Technology market, increasing government activities towards appropriation of energy efficient solutions coupled with green building initiatives in various countries are major factors driving growth of the global energy efficient lighting technology market. In addition, increasing awareness among consumers regarding energy efficient products and devices is further boost the growth of the market. Increasing adoption of energy efficient lighting technology by various residential, enterprises, commercial buildings and increasing deployment of smart buildings and smart cities that use energy efficient lighting solutions are some other factors fueling the market growth. Also popular strategies with companies will plan to merger and acquisitions, which is not just helps them to diversify their product portfolios but also expand their geographical outreach.

Based on Product Type, Light Emitting Diode (LEDs) are expected to see maximum growth in the global energy efficient lighting technology market on account of their swift uptake on the back of surging popularity. This is because they are available in a range of customized shapes for both commercial and residential purpose. The gas discharge lamps are another promising segment that is projected to expand at a healthy clip. Linear Fluorescent Lamps (LFL and) Compact Florescent Lamps (CFL) are predicted to be main drivers of this product type segment.

Geographically, Europe is expected to hold leading market for energy efficient lighting technology and accounted for maximum share in revenue. Europe dominant position is a result of several countries implementing the Energy Performance Certificates which require commercial spaces to adhere to energy efficient requirements and processes. The market in Europe is likely to show CAGR of around 8.8% in forecast period and is pull in revenue of an approx US$16.47 Bn in future. Also Asia Pacific follows Europe market by second position in terms of market size vis-à-vis revenue. Swift pace of economic growth in market resulting in mega urban projects and supportive government policies have made the region lucrative for manufacturers. By registering a CAGR of 5.3% over the course of the forecast period, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to gross revenue of an approx US$82.86 Bn by future.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/26030

Scope of the Global Energy-efficient Lighting Technology Market

Global Energy-efficient Lighting Technology Market, by Product Type:

• Incandescent Lamp

o Halogen Lamps

o Others

• Light Emitting Diode

• Arc Lamp

o Xenon Arc Lamp

o Mercury Xenon Arc Lamp

o Ultra High Performance Lamps

o Metal Halide Lamp

• Gas Discharge Lamps

o Compact Fluorescent Lamp

o Linear Fluorescent Lamps

o Mercury Vapor Lamp

o Neon Lamp

o Sodium Vapor Lamp

o Electrode less Lamp

Global Energy-efficient Lighting Technology Market, by Application:

• Commercial

• Residential

• Government

Global Energy-efficient Lighting Technology Market, by Correlated color temperature

• 2700K-3000K

• 3500K – 4000K

• 4000K- 5000K

• 5000K-6500K

• More Than 6500K

Global Energy-efficient Lighting Technology Market, by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Energy-efficient Lighting Technology Market

• Bajaj Electricals Ltd

• Bridgelux, Inc.

• Cree, Inc.

• Digital Lumens, Inc.

• LIGMAN Lighting Co., Ltd.

• Eaton Corporation

• General Electric Co.

• LED Roadway Lighting Ltd.

• Nichia Corporation

• OSRAM Licht Group

• Philips Lighting Holding B.V.

• Toshiba Lighting & Technology Corporation

• Zumtobel Group AG.

• GE Lighting

• Cooper Lighting

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Energy-efficient Lighting Technology Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Energy-efficient Lighting Technology Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Energy-efficient Lighting Technology Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Energy-efficient Lighting Technology Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Energy-efficient Lighting Technology Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Energy-efficient Lighting Technology Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Energy-efficient Lighting Technology Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Energy-efficient Lighting Technology by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Energy-efficient Lighting Technology Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Energy-efficient Lighting Technology Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Energy-efficient Lighting Technology Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Energy-efficient Lighting Technology Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-energy-efficient-lighting-technology-market/26030/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com