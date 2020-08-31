Automotive Terminal Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

The report of Automotive Terminal Market by Current Rating (Below 40 Ampere, 41–100 Ampere, Above 100 Ampere), Application (Cooling, Engine & Emission Control, Safety & Security System, Body Control & Interiors, Infotainment, Lighting System, Battery System), Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle), and Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa) is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Increase in use of electronics components in vehicles, demand for electric vehicles, and government regulation about the installation of safety technologies to grow the demand for the automotive terminal market. There is a huge growth in the use of electronics components per vehicle, which influences the growth of the market in terms of value and volume. Increased concerns about energy-efficient vehicles will create opportunities in the market by increasing the demand for terminals in the vehicle. Also, the increased growth of autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicle will ease new revenue generation for the manufacturers in the automotive terminal market.

On the other hand, design concerns and long-term consistency feature for the high voltage terminals are major challenges in the market. The development of terminals that are used for handling vibration in vehicles will be the major concern for manufacturers.

According to the current rating, the below 40-Ampere segment is expected to hold the highest CAGR of the global market during the forecast period. Rising equipment of electronic applications that function in the range of below 40 Ampere, like wiper motor, mirrors, and electronic fuel booster is expected to drive the growth of this segment.

Region-wise, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share in terms of value and volume by 2027, on account of development in infrastructure, increased vehicle sales, and government regulations about safety devices in the vehicles. Asia Pacific will grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period followed by North America and Europe.

The key players of the Global Automotive Terminal Market are Viney Corporation Limited, Keats Manufacturing Co., Molex, PKC Group Ltd, FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD, Lear Corporation., Delphi Technologies, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., TE Connectivity, Shree Krishna Automotive Components, Koopman Logistics Group, Terminal Technologies (I) Pvt. Ltd, BLG LOGISTICS GROUP AG & Co. KG, IRISO Electronics CO., LTD, Terminal Supply Co., Ascon Engineering Industries, Vehicle Wiring Products Ltd, Patel Mech India, KOREA ELECTRIC TERMINAL CO., LTD. and Others.

Maximize Market Research, a global market research firm with a dedicated team of specialists and data has carried out extensive research about the Global Automotive Terminal Market. The report encompasses the market by different segments and region, providing an in-depth analysis of the overall industry ecosystem, useful for making an informed strategic decision by the key stakeholders in the industry. Importantly, the report delivers forecasts and share of the market, further giving an insight into the market dynamics, and future opportunities that might exist in the Global Automotive Terminal Market. The driving forces, as well as considerable restraints, have been explained in depth. In addition to this, competitive landscape describing the strategic growth of the competitors have been taken into consideration for enhancing market know-how of our clients and at the same time explain Global Automotive Terminal Market positioning of competitors.

