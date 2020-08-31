Automotive Starter Motor Market was valued US$ 31.2 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 42.4 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 3.91% during forecast period.

Automotive Starter Motor Market is segmented by Type (Electric, Pneumatic, Hydraulic), Component (Armature, Starter drive gear, Shift fork, Return spring, Solenoid, Brush, Others), Engine Type (Diesel Engine, Gasoline Engine), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle), and Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa) is expected to reach US$ 42.4 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.91% during a forecast period.

Automotive starter motor is device that can turn over an internal burning engine until the process of combustion takes over. Most automotive starter motors are electric, then some applications use pneumatic or hydraulic power. The factors that are responsible for the growth of automotive starter motor market are increase in the demand for passenger and commercial vehicles, development of advanced technology, stringent government regulations for emission, and among others.

Electric starter motor segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The electric starter motor is in high demand because of stringent government regulation for emission. There have been various developments in starter motor by the automotive manufacturers. The advance starter motor includes many automatic start and stop options in the vehicles. This rising development in the start and stop technology allows the driver to stop the vehicle automatically.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the leading region in the Global Automotive Starter Motor Market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the automotive starter motor market owing to an increase in demand for passenger and commercial vehicles. The growth of passenger and commercial vehicles will result in high demand for the installation of unlike types of starter motors in the vehicles.

Key players operating the Global Automotive Starter Motor Market are Valeo SA, Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Ningbo zhongwang AUTO Fittings Co.,Ltd., Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric, ASIMCO Technologies Ltd., Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., BBB Industries, Unipoint Electric MFG Co., Ltd., Remy International, Inc., Lucas Electrical Limited, Mitsuba Corporation, BorgWarner Inc, Cummins Inc.

