Global Automotive Closure Market for EV & ICE – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Automotive Closure Market is expected to reach US$ 37.77 Billion by 2026 from US$ XX Billion in 2018 at CAGR of XX%.

Closure Market is segmented by component, electrical vehicle type, type, application, and geography. Latch sub-segment is expected to gain the largest Automotive Closure Market share in the forecast period. The emergence of new technologies such as hands-free opening doors, LED latches, and collision avoidance closure system is expected to fuel the Component segment growth. Application segment is estimated to experience the significant growth of the power sliding door segment. This growth is attributed to increasing awareness about safety and security features among consumers.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Increased focus toward safety/hands-free operations and rising the awareness regarding security are trending the overall Automotive Closure Market. However, the high cost of the closure system will restrain the market growth.

The Automotive Closure Market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. APAC is going to emerge as one of the higher growth regions in the forecast period followed by North America and Europe. Japan and South Korea’s presence with their technological advancement, tremendous vehicle production in developing economies like China and India will fuel the Automotive Closure Market in the APAC region.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in Automotive Closure Market are Magna International Inc., Robert Bosch, DENSO, Continental, Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Johnson Electric, Mitsuba Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC, and Omron Corporation.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Automotive Closure Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Automotive Closure Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Automotive Closure Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Automotive Closure Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Automotive Closure Market:

Global Automotive Closure Market, by Components:

• Light Duty Vehicles

o Switch

o ECU (Electronic Control Unit)

o Latch

o Relay

o Motor/ Actuator

o Others

• Busses

o Switch

o ECU (Electronic Control Unit)

o Latch

o Relay

o Motor/ Actuator

o Others

Global Automotive Closure Market, by Electric Vehicle Type:

• BEV

• PHEC

• HEV

Global Automotive Closure Market, by Type:

• Power

• Manual

Global Automotive Closure Market, by Application:

• Power Window

• Power Tailgate

• Power Sunroof

• Power Convertible Roof

• Power Sliding Door

• Power Slide Door

Global Automotive Closure Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players, Global Automotive Closure Market:

• Magna International Inc.

• Robert Bosch

• DENSO

• Continental

• Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

• Johnson Electric

• Mitsuba Corporation

• Panasonic Corporation

• Delphi Automotive PLC

• Omron Corporation

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automotive Closure Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Closure Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Closure Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Closure Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Closure Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Closure Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Closure Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Closure by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Closure Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Closure Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive Closure Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

