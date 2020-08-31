Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Material, Product Type, Vehicle Type and Region.

Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

A catalytic converter is used in exhaust system of vehicles to remove unwanted gasses like carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxide, and hydrocarbon, which are harmful for environment.

The adoption of catalytic converters in the automotive industry has been steadily increasing with the growing expansion of the automotive industry across the globe. With the increasing environmental and health concerns and, the strict government regulations are enacting stringent to control and reduce carbon emissions are expected to boom the global automotive catalytic converter market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

On the other side, fluctuations in prices and the high cost of technology are limiting the global automotive catalytic converter market. Additionally, increasing consumer preference towards electrified vehicles can hamper the growth of the global automotive catalytic converter market.

The selective catalytic reduction converter has major traction in the automotive catalytic converter market owing to increasingly strict regulations and rules for reducing harmful emissions from the vehicles. New rules and regulations mandated by the regulatory bodies and governments concerning environment safety have been influencing key players in the global automotive catalytic converter market to enhance the production of fuel-efficient and environment-friendly vehicles.

Palladium material is widely preferred material by the consumer in the automotive catalytic converter market owing to it has comparatively low cost than platinum. The gasoline catalytic converters are prepared by palladium material, which in turn drives the automotive catalytic converter market growth by this segment. The palladium is the robust and the most reactive at high temperate conditions and also offering better oxidation.

An upgradable emission regulations in developing regions across the globe is offering significant opportunity for the global automotive catalytic converter market. Europe has implemented Euro 6 regulations, which specifies a reduction in NOx emission nearly by 97% and significantly aiding to automotive catalytic converter market growth. On the other hand, In the Asia Pacific region, the emerging economies like China and India are also working towards graduation rules and regulations equivalent to the Euro 6 regulations. For instance, India is skipping Bharat Stage V regulations by introducing regulations by Bharat Stage VI, which in turn positively impacts on automotive catalytic converter market key players. According to the BS-IV norms, It will require high investment in technology to upgrade vehicles in stock and manufacture new vehicles.

Some of the prominent key players in the automotive catalytic converter market like Benteler International AG, Faurecia SA, Tenneco, Inc. are focusing on developing vehicles, which eliminate harmful emissions and improves vehicle efficiency.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and, project the global automotive catalytic converter market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global automotive catalytic converter market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

The Scope of the Report for Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Market

Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Market, By Material

• Platinum

• Rhodium

• Palladium

• Others

Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Market, By Product Type

• Three Way Catalytic Converter (TWCC)

• Four-Way Catalytic Converter (FWCC)

• Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC)

• Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR)

• Lean Nox Trap (LNT)

Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Market, By Vehicle Type

• Passenger Car

• Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

• Heavy Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

• Others

Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players

• Tenneco Inc.

• BASF

• Continental

• Magna International Inc.

• Magneti Marelli

• Eberspacher

• KATCON

• Johnson Matthey

• CATALER

• Clariant

• Umicore

• Nissan

• EvanFischer

• CDTI Materials

• Nett Technologies

• Katcon

• Cummins

• Cri Catalyst

• Heraeus

• Bosal

• Sango

• Calsonic Kansei

• Yutaka Giken

