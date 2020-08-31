Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Type, Application, by Region

Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market was sized US$9.05 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast period.

Adhesives are used in the automotive industry for the application of bonding and for the functions of providing resistance against heat and corrosion. High performing adhesives are used in order to bond a number of automotive components like windshields and wire harnesses. Automotive sealants play an important role in providing safety and comfort to the vehicle besides contributing in vehicle durability and strength. Automotive sealants also help in achieving consistency and integrity in the vehicle.

Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market is segmented by type, by application and by region. The type segment is sub segmented into Acrylic, PVA, Polyurethane, Rubber, Epoxy and silicones. Under the Hood and power train, Assembly, Paint shop and Body in white are application segment of Automotive Adhesives and Sealants market. Geographically, market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Among all types, the epoxy segment is accounted for the XX% share in the market in 2018. The superior properties of epoxy-based adhesives are rigid bonding which aids in enhancing the structural integrity of the vehicle.

Based on application, the Hood and power train segment is expected to witness the highest growth for assembly applications, with CAGR of XX%, to reach US$ 3.5Bn by 2026. This is attributed to the increasing vehicle manufacturing across the world, driven by the increasing purchasing power of consumers.

Asia-Pacific is expected to the largest and fastest-growing automotive adhesives and sealants market in the coming years. Asia-Pacific is one of the major regions where the sales of vehicles is growing at a rapid pace. Such increase in demand for vehicle production is driving the market growth in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market:

Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market by Type:

• Acrylic

• PVA

• Polyurethane

• Rubber

• Epoxy

• Silicones

Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market by Application:

• Under the Hood and power train

• Assembly

• Paint shop

• Body in white

Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Player Analysed in Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market:

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

• DowDuPont Inc.

• Sika AG

• PPG Industries Inc.

• 3M Company

• H.B. Fuller Company

• Permatex

• Bostik SA

• Illinois Tool Works Inc.

• EFTEC AG

• Evonik Industries

• BASF

• DSM Inc.

• Avery Dennison

• AkzoNobel N.V.

• Franklin Adhesives & Polymers

• Lord

• Huntsmen

• Ashland

• Solvay

• PPG Industries

• SIKA

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Adhesives and Sealants by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

